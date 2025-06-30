Recognized as one of the most influential Latino designers in fashion, Chavarria's collection paid tribute to Chicano culture while uplifting marginalized communities. Hailing from the agricultural town of Huron, California, the 58-year-old queer Mexican-American designer draws inspiration from the immigrants he encountered during his youth. His journey, from sketching in Dollar Store notebooks to collaborating with renowned brands like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Adidas, sets the stage for what’s ahead. Through his label, launched in 2015, he strives to elevate Chicano culture and fashion while creating space for authenticity and future Latinx designers. Chavarria’s designs included collaborations with artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Becky G. As he prepared to unveil this thought-provoking collection, anticipation grew regarding how he would continue to represent his community through his designs, casting, music, and chosen venues. Jacquemus SS26 – Simone Porte’s Love Letter to His Grandmother.

Willy Chavarria SS26 report

"Fashion has to be wearable and relatable, even if it pushes boundaries," Chavarria shared in a recent Forbes interview. "Lowrider culture, biker culture—it's all part of who I am. It's about taking what's been overlooked or misunderstood and showcasing its beauty."

Chavarria challenged the status quo with one of the most impactful presentations at Paris Fashion Week. He aims to create space for marginalized communities in high fashion while using this platform to highlight the social injustices they experience daily. The SS2026 Collection in Paris was expected to kick off with a powerful performance aimed at drawing attention to the illegal detention and deportation of immigrants in the U.S. by ICE—U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

With models wearing oversized outfits reminiscent of the CECOT uniform, the show was anticipated to evoke strong imagery, as they formed a line on their knees and sat in a circle with their hands behind their backs. These formations powerfully mirrored the scenes captured in images released from CECOT prison by President Bukele of El Salvador, who controversially used prisoners as props. As the U.S. government continues to endorse the prison system in El Salvador—described by Chavarria as a place where "no one ever gets out"—the show sparked vital discussions about justice and representation in the fashion industry. His socially conscious designs, blending men's and women's wear, emphasize Latinx heritage and social justice.

