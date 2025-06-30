Hyderabad, June 30: Twelve workers were killed and about 30 others injured in a blast at an industrial unit in Pashamylaram near Hyderabad on Monday. The incident occurred in a chemical factory in the industrial area in Sangareddy district on Monday. The explosion triggered a huge fire, which engulfed the premises of Sigachi Chemicals. Firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Eleven fire engines brought the fire under control.

Police, fire services and other personnel launched rescue and relief operations. Eight workers died on the spot while four others succumbed at hospitals. Two of the deceased at a hospital in Madinguda were identified as Abhishek Kumar (Bihar) and Nagarjit Tiwari (Odisha). A total of 66 were working at the factory during the time of the explosion. The injured were shifted to various hospitals, and the condition of 12 of them is stated to be critical. Sigachi Chemicals Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises to 8 After Explosion Triggers Fire in Chemical Factory in Telangana’s Sangareddy (See Pics and Videos).

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Revenue and police were participating in rescue and relief works. According to eye-witnesses, such was the impact of the explosion that workers were tossed in the air and fell several meters away.

Three-storey building of the manufacturing unit collapsed under the impact of the blast, while fire spread to the adjoining building within the factory premises. Migrant workers from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and other states were employed in the industrial unit. The explosion and fire sent panic among the employees in the chemical unit and the adjoining factories. They ran out of the premises. Sigachi Chemicals Factory Blast: 6 Killed, 20 Injured in Explosion Triggered by Fire at Chemical Factory in Telangana’s Sangareddy (See Pic and Videos).

The rescue workers were also using earthmovers to remove the debris of the demolished structure. Four bodies were found in the rubble. Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and Labour Minister G. Vivek visited the accident site. Raja Narasimha told media persons that the cause of the explosion was not yet known. The company, which is 40-45 years old, manufactures Microcrystalline cellulose, he said.

Vivek said 12 of the injured were on ventilator support as their respiratory system was badly affected. He said the factory manager was among those killed, and the records pertaining to workers were also destroyed in the fire. The Labour Minister said prima facie it was not a reactor blast. Some problem in the air dryer system is believed to have resulted in the explosion and fire.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed profound grief over the accident. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The Governor spoke to the Labour, Employment Training and Factories (LETF) Principal Secretary, M. Dana Kishore, and directed him to extend all possible assistance and the best of medical help to the victims.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the accident. He directed officials to take all necessary measures to rescue the workers trapped in the incident. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he also instructed that the injured be provided with the best possible medical treatment. Director General (Fire Services) B. V. Narayana and HYDRAA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath also rushed to the spot in Sangareddy district Collector P. Pravinya and Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj were supervising rescue and relief operations.

