Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Paras Buildtech, one of India's leading real estate developers is all set to host a Winter Carnival from January 21st and 22nd in Paras Avenue, Noida Sector 129. This carnival will be a fantastic experience full of food, fun, music, and entertainment. Popular RJs from Fever FM and Punjabi FM will perform live at the event, giving attendees an exciting and one-of-a-kind experience.

In addition to the entertainment, the Winter Carnival provides attendees with a valuable opportunity to familiarize themselves with the exceptional investment prospects available at the recently launched retail development, Paras Avenue. This urban utopia is poised to become a highly sought-after destination for upscale brand experiences, as the area's premier high street project and one of the region's impeccably designed retail projects. With an array of retail configurations, extensive frontages, and versatile spaces, it is the ideal location to maximize the commercial potential of any product or service. Double-height storefronts ensure maximum brand visibility, as well as higher rental rates for investors.

Aman Nagar, JMD of Paras Buildtech, stated, "This Winter Carnival offers something for everyone, making it an event that attendees will not want to miss! It is the perfect opportunity to explore the incredible features and amenities that make Paras Avenue the premier retail destination of Delhi NCR."

He further added that "The objective is to sell and lease the majority of the inventory prior to the possession of the project."

Backed by a strong brand lineage, Paras Buildtech, incepted in 2002, is progressing fast "Towards Tomorrow". With timely delivery as its core strength, the company has already delivered approximately 15 million square feet across 12+ projects in Delhi, NCR. An impressive project spectrum includes a mix of residential, commercial, and retail spaces, with developments spread across Gurgaon, Noida, Zirakpur, and Mohali. Paras Buildtech enjoys an absolute edge in these markets, right from land acquisition, to procurement, construction, project management, and property management services. This team of highly experienced professionals is constantly working to make tomorrow a reality.

