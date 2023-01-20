New Delhi, January 20 : Google-owned music streaming platform YouTube Music will bev launching a "Listening Room" programme on Discord (an online voice, video, and text communication platform) in which the company's product team will collaborate with a group of users to get regular feedback on specific features. Under the programme, users will get a free year of YouTube Music Premium, reports 9to5Google. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra To Get Customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip.

The requirements to be selected for the programme include -- user needs to be a music lover, use YouTube Music as their primary music streaming service for a year, give regular feedback through conversations and polls on Discord, and agree to NOT share any information, i.e., taking screenshots, pictures, or recordings of conversations or early features with anyone outside of the Discord group. Twitter’s New ‘Developer Agreement’ Rules Ban Third Party Apps.

Meanwhile, YouTube Music might soon allow users the ability to create a custom radio. Currently, it already lets users customise their current queue by familiarity, genre, mood, energy level, and more directly from the Now Playing screen.

According to 9to5Google, some YouTube Music users are seeing "Create a radio" in the main feed as a part of a limited rollout. An experience similar to YouTube Music's initial setup process will appear next to allow users to "tune your music".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2023 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).