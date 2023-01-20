Mauni Amavasya is also referred to as 'Maghi Amavasya' as it is observed in the month of Magha, which corresponds to January or February in the Gregorian calendar. Amavasya refers to the lunar phase of the new moon and is one of the important days for Hindus as it falls on the no moon day. In Sanskrit, the term Amavasya stands for 'ama' means 'together', and 'vasya' is to 'dwell'. In 2023, Mauni Amavasya will be observed on January 21. Mauni Amavasya is also known as 'Maghi Amavasya' as it is observed in the month of Magha. Mauni Vrat means the person observing the Vrat cannot utter even a single word that refers to being ‘Maun’. Know more about the Mauni Amavasya 2023 date, Mauni Amavasya rituals, and the significance of the observance. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online.

Mauni Amavasya 2023 Date and Timings

Mauni Amavasya 2023 will be observed on January 21

Amavasya Tithi will begin on January 21 at 06:17 am

Amavasya Tithi will end on January 22 at 02.22 am

Mauni Amavasya Rituals

On the day of Mauni Amavasya, people take a holy dip in the rivers and resort to meditation till sunset. As per religious beliefs, it is said that on this day, the water of River Ganga turns into ‘Amrit’. People also perform Puja on this day in the form of ‘havan’ or 'homas.' They also give donations to the needy. Traditional beliefs say that people who take a holy dip in the rivers on this day get all the merits of performing a thousand Rajasuya Yajnas or an Aswamedha Yajna. January 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Indian Festivals & Events: Check List of Important Dates During the First Month of the Year.

The main highlight of Mauni Amavasya is that people observe day-long silence and also take a holy dip in the sacred rivers, which are believed to wash away all sins. On this day, Lord Brahma is worshipped by chanting Gayatri Mantra. Another major ritual to be carried out on this day is performing Pitru Puja, which is worshipping the ancestors. Offering Til oil to Shani dev is considered to be very auspicious on this day.

Mauni Amavasya Significance

As per religious beliefs, people celebrate this day as the birthday of sage Manu. Devotees practice Maun Vrat to introspect and help themselves improve spiritual awareness for spiritual growth. Moreover, this day is very auspicious for seeking forgiveness from God. On Mauni Amavasya, people who drink the water of the Ganges are believed to attain enlightenment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2023 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).