Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading realty developer, Paras Buildtech, organised a free medical screening camps to mark the occasion of World Heart Day. The healthcare camps, which were conducted simultaneously in two locations across Gurugram, namely, Paras Dews, Sector 103 and Paras Irene, Sector 70A, Gurugram, in collaboration with Paras Hospital. The initiative saw cardiologists and specialists offer a wide spectrum of health screening tests. During the day, over 283 beneficiaries were provided with medical consultations pertaining to cardiac ailments and preventive healthcare.

Through the course of the day, medical teams from Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon conducted a myriad of screening tests, including ECG, RBS, BP as well as general fitness assessments. The camp was followed by a brief health talk session on 'Keeping your heart fit and healthy'.

Sharing his insights on this exigent health crisis, expert Dr Amit Bhushan, Director & Unit Head, Cardiology, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon, highlighted the gravity of the situation. In a session organised especially for spreading awareness about the Heart Care, he said, "Promoting preventive measures and spreading awareness will greatly help in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The world has been through a pandemic, and we, as a society, have collectively realised the significance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. We would like to help communities in every way possible in this regard."

Kunal Rishi, COO, Paras Buildtech stated, "Paras Buildtech stands committed to serving the community in combating the rising threat of cardiac ailments. While spreading awareness is only the first step in this direction, we are also collaborating with cardiac specialists from Paras Hospital, providing screening facilities and offering specific diagnoses to all attendees. As we work towards empowering communities, our aim is to spread awareness to the general public about prevailing health ailments and help mitigate their severity through timely intervention of corrective healthcare measures. To this end, Paras Buildtech is extremely proud to be able to meaningfully contribute towards this endeavour."

In recent years, cardiovascular diseases have come into stark focus as young adults, especially those in the 25-40 age group, have reported increasing cardiac disorders and ailments. Attributed to unhealthy lifestyles, stress and pollution, this has caused widespread alarm across the general populace.

