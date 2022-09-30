Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has officially launched the Note 11R smartphone in China. The handset is a rebranded version of the Poco M4 5G and comes with similar specifications as the Indian variant. Redmi Note 11R is listed for sale on the Xiaomi China website. It comes in polar blue ocean, mysterious darkness and ice crystal galaxy colours. Redmi is yet to announce the international availability of the device. Xiaomi 12 Lite Debuts in Malaysia, Now Available for Pre-Order.

Redmi Note 11R (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Redmi Note 11R gets a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP telephoto shooter. Upfront, there is a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Infrared (IR) remote control and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 11R is priced at CNY 1,099 for the 4GB + 128GB model, CNY 1,199 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and CNY 1,399 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

