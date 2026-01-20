PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART) Patel Retail Limited has secure export order worth ₹25 crore. reinforcing its strong presence in global markets. The orders span across regions including, UK, Italy,UAE, Saudi Arabia & other countries underscoring the company's expanding international presence and the growing global demand for its high-quality products.

These consignments will be processed at Patel Retail's state-ofthe-art facilities in Ambernath, Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra and Gujarat, ensuring strict adherence to global quality standards. The order book is not only significant in value but also comprises repeat orders from long-term clients, reflecting the deep trust and consistent satisfaction of international partners with Patel Retail's offerings. PATEL RETAIL LIMITED TRUST & TOGETHERNESS With exports to over 35+ countries worldwide

Patel Retail Limited is a leading name in value-driven retail and integrated food processing in India. Headquartered in Ambernath, Mumbai with operations across MMRDA region, the company combines modern retail formats with backward integration in agri-processing to ensure quality, cost efficiency, and supply reliability. It also extends its reach through a mobile application that connects customers to their nearest store and offers free home delivery.

Patel Retail has built a strong portfolio of products through its in-house brands - Indian Chaska for spices and flavourings, Patel Fresh for pulses, nuts, and dry fruits, and Patel Essential for household and cleaning products. Supported by food processing units in Dudhai, Gujarat, and facility in Ambarnath MIDC, along with a current network of 48 stores, the company maintains strict quality and safety standards while delivering value across its product categories.

