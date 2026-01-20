Washington/Davos, January 20: US President Donald Trump intensified a major diplomatic crisis on Tuesday by sharing an altered map depicting Greenland and Canada as part of the United States. The move follows weeks of escalating rhetoric and a new threat of multi-stage tariffs aimed at pressuring Denmark and other European allies to facilitate an American acquisition of the Arctic island. Addressing reporters before his departure for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the President asserted that "there can be no going back," despite a unified wall of opposition from NATO and the European Union.

Greenland - A New Map for the Arctic

The controversy reached a peak early Tuesday when the President posted a composite image on Truth Social. The graphic shows Mr. Trump alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, planting an American flag on Greenland’s soil. A second image featured an altered map of the Northern Hemisphere where Greenland, Canada, and Venezuela were shaded as U.S. territories. Donald Trump Threatens 200% Tariff on French Wine and Champagne Amid ‘Board of Peace’ Dispute (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Shares Altered Map Claiming Greenland as US Territory

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 01:00 AM EST 01.20.26 President Trump posts a photo holding the U.S. flag along with JD Vance and Marco Rubio that indicates that Greenland will become U.S. territory sometime in 2026. pic.twitter.com/ogKImcFd3W — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 20, 2026

The White House defended the imagery, with Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly stating that the President is "confident Greenlanders would be better served if protected by the United States from modern threats." Mr. Trump argued that Denmark is "incapable" of securing the resource-rich island against Russian and Chinese interests, despite Denmark's status as a founding member of NATO.

Economic Pressure and Tariff Threats

To leverage his bid, the Trump administration has announced a phased tariff plan targeting Denmark and seven other European nations, including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Starting February 1, these countries face a 10 percent tariff on exports to the U.S., rising to 25 percent by June 1, unless a "deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland. ‘I’ll Put a 200% Tariff, He Will Join': Donald Trump Threatens France With Wine Penalties After Emmanuel Macron Declines ’Board of Peace’ Seat (Watch Video).

The European Union has responded by scheduling an emergency summit for Thursday. EU leaders are reportedly considering the activation of an "anti-coercion instrument" to counter the U.S. measures. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed the bloc's "full solidarity with Denmark," warning that a trade war would only benefit adversaries like Russia and China.

NATO Strains and Diplomatic Fallout

The dispute has created what observers describe as the most significant transatlantic crisis in decades. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed a "frank" telephone call with the President on Tuesday, though he emphasized that Greenland’s protection remains a shared responsibility under the alliance's existing framework.

In Copenhagen, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has repeatedly rejected the prospect of a sale, calling the discussion "absurd." Domestic protests under the slogan "Make America Go Away" have also broken out in Nuuk and Copenhagen. Meanwhile, the President has linked his aggressive stance to a perceived snub by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, suggesting in a letter to Norway’s Prime Minister that he no longer feels an obligation to "think purely of peace."

Strategic and Economic Stakes

Greenland has become a focal point of 21st-century geopolitics due to its vast deposits of rare earth elements and its strategic location as melting ice opens new Arctic shipping lanes. While the U.S. has maintained the Pituffik Space Base in northern Greenland since 1953, the administration argues that ownership is necessary to ensure long-term "National and World Security."

Critics in both the U.S. Congress and Europe warn that the current trajectory risks fracturing NATO. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski described the tariffs as a "profound mistake," noting that the infighting among allies plays directly into the hands of global rivals.

