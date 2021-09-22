The platform's network has over 38 lakh retailers spread across 17,500 PIN codes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Digital payments company PayNearby has said its enterprise offering that facilitates cash collection as a service crossed Rs 350 crore worth transactions in monthly gross transaction value (GTV).

The company, through its extensive last-mile connectivity, enables businesses of all sizes across industries to digitise cash collection at the last mile, thus promoting a less-cash economy. It also enables businesses to optimise their cash collection cost while helping them expand their business seamlessly.

With over 38 lakh retailers spread across 17,500 PIN codes, PayNearby's network is ubiquitous, enabling clients to harness the company's last-mile connectivity and offer services despite consumers' remote locations.

It seamlessly enables semi-urban and rural communities to access online shopping, online entertainment and food delivery, among many other digital services, through their local retail agent.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD and CEO, said the Covid-19 pandemic has only bolstered the necessity and penetration of digital services across industries.

"We want holistic financial and digital services to reach the bottom of the pyramid, and we are delighted to be aiding enterprises as a constant partner in their growth trajectory." (ANI)

