Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2: Perfios.ai, India's leading B2B SaaS TechFin, today announced the launch of 'Journey Builder', an AI-Powered low-code platform for financial institutions to design, launch, and optimise product journeys. Reduces turnaround development time of new journeys by over 60%.

Financial Institutions gather customer behavioural and other data patterns from both internal and external sources; the task is to convert these into corresponding end to end journeys. Journey Builder empowers financial institutions with rapid product innovation and agility, leading to a direct 60%+ reduction in turnaround time to develop and launch new journeys.

Financial products require continuous evolution and upgradation, driven by shifting customer behaviours, new regulations, and market opportunities. Traditional development cycles, however, are often slow, rigid, and resource-intensive, especially as lending and onboarding journeys span multiple tightly coupled systems such as KYC, credit bureaus, consent, fraud checks, and underwriting. Perfios' Journey Builder addresses the critical need for speed and adaptability in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

Journey Builder enables financial institutions to create, orchestrate, and refine end-to-end customer journeys across fragmented systems without manual intervention and without writing a single line of code. It analyses each step in real time, identifies bottlenecks, and immediately fixes the issues by reordering, removing, or parallelizing steps. Built-in analytics reveals exact bottlenecks - where applicants drop off or get stuck, and fix those steps instantly--without human intervention.

Key Features and Benefits of Perfios Journey Builder:

* Visual Journey Composition: A drag-and-drop workflow builder allows product teams to visually map and link data inputs, validation steps, and decisioning logic into a unified process, designed for rapid iteration.

* Modular & Reusable Components: Journeys are built from modular components and pre-built templates for lending, insurance, CASA onboarding, and more. Common elements like KYC, fraud checks, and underwriting can be reused across products.

* Pre-Integrated Ecosystem: Features a range of 50+ pre-built connectors for digitisation, document classification, credit bureaus, KYC, and fraud checks, streamlining complex workflows.

* Journey-Native Analytics: Built-in analytics provide real-time visibility into drop-offs, delays, and bottlenecks at every stage, allowing teams to identify where time is lost and track the conversion impact of each step. Insights are directly actionable, allowing immediate reordering, removal, parallelization, or replacement of steps.

* Versioning, Governance & Compliance: Built-in versioning, sandbox testing, and audit trails allow institutions to experiment safely without disrupting live journeys, while maintaining regulatory control and compliance readiness.

* Designed for Business Users: Product managers can design journeys using visual tools, significantly reducing reliance on engineering teams and accelerating development.

* Domain-Native & India-First: Specifically designed for financial services with built-in risk controls, compliance checkpoints, and regulatory logic. It offers native support for Indian digital rails and compliance, including Account Aggregator, DPDP Act, RBI guidelines, Aadhaar, DigiLocker, and video KYC.

"Financial institutions don't struggle with insight, they struggle with converting that insight into customer facing journeys. It takes months to customise rigid loan origination systems for each new journey. Perfios Journey Builder reduces that timeline from months to days with a drag-and-drop platform built specifically for banking," said Krishna Chaitanya, Chief Product Officer, Perfios. "By shifting from fixed workflows to living journeys, we're helping institutions learn faster, adapt continuously, and stay ahead of both customer expectations and regulatory change."

Perfios has spent over 15 years powering financial decisions for over 1,000 institutions across 18 countries, processing billions of transactions monthly. Journey Builder leverages this extensive experience, turning intelligence into instant action.

Early pilot results for the Journey Builder application have been highly encouraging, delivering a 60% reduction in turnaround time to build and launch new journeys (2.5x faster), a 70% reduction in engineering effort, and 3X faster product iteration. By shifting from 'fixed workflows' to 'living journeys', organizations can continuously refine and adapt experiences based on real-world behaviour.

About Perfios :

Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS company serving the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry in 18 countries, empowering 1000+ financial institutions. Through their pioneering software platforms and products, Perfios helps financial institutions to take big leaps by shaping their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting and monitoring processes at scale and speed. Perfios delivers 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decisioning and significantly accelerates access to credit and financial services for their clients' customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, with offices worldwide and with 75+ products and platforms, and over 500+ APIs, in Perfios, their clients have a confident and a robust start-to-end tech platform.

