Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 12: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited (PIGL) (NSE: PIGL, BSE: 543912), one of the leading players in the electrical contracting and infrastructure development sector, has announced the receipt of a significant work order valued at ₹70.55 Cr (including GST) from M/s Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited. The contract pertains to supply, Erection, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Material/Equipment for executing the works related to development of Distribution Infrastructure work for on-grid electrification of Un-electrified households (HHs) and public Institutions at 9 circles (Ajmer, Banswara, Bhilwara, Chhitorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Salumbar, Sikar & Udaipur) in tribal village of Ajmer Discom covered in Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyana (DA-JGUA) under RDSS scheme on turnkey basis in Rajasthan.

Project Overview

* Contract Value: ₹70.55 Cr (including GST)

* Scope: Supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of distribution infrastructure for on-grid electrification on a turnkey basis

* Regions: 9 circles (Ajmer, Banswara, Bhilwara, Chhitorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Salumbar, Sikar & Udaipur) in tribal village in Rajasthan

* Timeline: 12 months

* Scheme: Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA) under RDSS, Central Government of India Scheme.

This project underscores PIGL's expertise in delivering large-scale power distribution solutions in challenging terrains, reinforcing its role in India's energy transformation.

With this significant win, PIGL further consolidates its position in delivering large-scale power distribution projects across challenging geographies. The order adds to the company's growing portfolio under key national electrification programmes. PIGL continues to focus on high-quality, timely execution that drives sustained business growth.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, "This contract is a milestone in our mission to empower underserved communities through reliable electricity access, transforming lives in Rajasthan's tribal regions. By delivering this project under the DA-JGUA and RDSS schemes, we are contributing to India's vision of inclusive development. Our proven expertise in executing complex projects positions us to deliver this initiative with precision, further strengthening our leadership in the power infrastructure sector."

Over the years, PIGL has consistently demonstrated its ability to execute technically demanding projects across diverse geographies, and this order reflects the confidence our clients place in our expertise. The scope of work involves challenging timelines and critical responsibilities, which our team is fully prepared to deliver with precision and efficiency."

