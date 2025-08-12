DocuBay, India’s leading platform for premium, thought-provoking documentaries and a part of the IN10 Media Network, is reshaping the role of

documentaries in the country’s digital ecosystem. The platform curates powerful narratives that go beyond entertainment and to inform, challenge, and inspire. Indian Telly Awards 2025: DocuBay’s ‘Kargil 1999’ Wins Best Documentary – Here’s How You Can Watch It Online!

Its growing catalogue includes acclaimed and award-winning titles such as Kargil 1999: The Untold Story of the Indian Air Force, 12 Digit Masterstroke: The Untold Story of Aadhaar, The Dupatta Killer, and Fanatics, exploring stories rooted in geopolitics, identity, crime, and socio-political change.

With a growing slate of Originals and acquired titles, DocuBay continues to meet the evolving demand for credible, fact-based storytelling. Its upcoming original documentary Operation Maa, premiering exclusively on DocuBay on August 27, explores how a mother’s love became a powerful force to reclaim Kashmir’s radicalised youth.

The documentary presents a deeply emotional and inspiring narrative of courage, reconciliation, and national spirit.

'Operation Maa' Streaming Soon on DocuBay

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network, said, “At IN10 Media Network, our focus has always been on building purposeful content platforms that align with the interests of today’s audiences. DocuBay is a key part of that vision that a platform that celebrates real stories, real people, and real impact. We see a growing appetite for documentaries that challenge perspectives and spark dialogue, and DocuBay is wellpositioned to lead that movement, both in India and globally.”

Samar Khan, Chief Content Officer, DocuBay, added, “There’s a clear shift happening with the viewers that are gravitating towards content that offers depth, authenticity, and meaning. At DocuBay, we are proud to be telling stories that matter. With Operation Maa and our expanding originals lineup, we are exploring themes that are not just emotionally resonant, but also socially and culturally relevant." ‘Gateway of Europe – the Migrant Crisis’: DocuBay Drops Gripping Trailer on Europe’s Migration Emergency (Watch Video).

As the documentary genre gains momentum, DocuBay continues to champion non fictional storytelling that is immersive, credible, and conversation-starting which shapes the future of non-fiction content from India and the world.

