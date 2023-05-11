Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ace Pilates Instructor and author of a best-selling book on Pilates, Yasmin Karachiwala today launched her new Pilates studio in Cuffe Parade. Long-time friends and Pilates practitioners Sohail Khan and Alvira Agnihotri attended the launch event. Also present were Yasmin's partners in the venture Hashim Baldiwala and Tasneem Baldiwala The new YKBI centre offers South Mumbaikars the opportunity to reap the benefits of Yasmin's unrivalled expertise in fitness.

With her three-decade long affair with fitness - of which a glorious two were expressly devoted to propagating Pilates - Yasmin Karachiwala has come to be regarded as a yardstick of sorts in her vocation. Armed with a daunting list of certifications and credentials from India and the US, she has vaulted YKBI to the top of the heap in the fitness segment. Yasmin is well known as the pioneer of Pilates in India, a fitness discipline that combines the perfect blend of stretch and strength, helps improve posture, increase core strength, and delivers better flexibility and mobility. Having been in the fitness industry for 22 years, Yasmin is the most sought after trainer in Bollywood and trainer to divas like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt among many others.

Pilates teaches one the correct way of breathing. It helps reduce back pain, tones up the body and rehabilitates swiftly in cases of injuries. Apart from it being proven effective for both men and women of all ages and fitness levels, athletes and sportspersons, Pilates is great for pregnant women too. It is expressly beneficial for those working at a desk job, as it helps with correcting neck, shoulder, wrist, and back pain issues. Pilates has proven its importance by way of preventive care that truly helps people reduce the risk of severe injury and can also help prevent ailments from aggravating further.

The newly launched YKBI centre in Cuffe Parade, with its classy and welcoming interiors, provides a myriad of promising facilities including Reformers, MOTR, Mats and Spinal Correctors with a variety of small equipment that complements these larger pieces. Students can opt for one-on-one sessions of personal classes or duet or group sessions. Coaching is led by a team of experts personally trained by Yasmin, ensuring that the health issues of clients are addressed effectively. The instructors are specifically trained to work with injuries like joint pain, back pain and neck pain and can also help their clients with fitness programmes tailored for pregnancy. All the instructors in the centre are certified and internationally recognised Balanced Body Instructors. In addition to regular clients, special attention will be given to those ailing from spinal issues or bodily injuries. The centre is overseen by a Floor Manager, who has been with YKBI for over eight years and has received first hand training from Yasmin.

So come on South Mumbai! With YKBI, it's time to walk that fitness talk.

Days: Monday - Saturday Time: 7 am - 7.30 pm Address: 8th Floor, Maker Tower - F, 152 GD Somani Road, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai Call: +91 90823 37814

