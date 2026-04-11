New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a virtual meeting with Saudi Arabia's Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qassabi to review the evolving situation in West Asia, with both sides stressing the importance of maintaining supply chain continuity amid ongoing regional tensions.

According to an official statement, the ministers "took stock of the evolving situation in West Asia and reiterated the primacy of supply chain continuity," as the region deals with disruptions caused by the conflict.

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During the call, Goyal expressed hope that "the recently announced ceasefire would pave the way to lasting peace and security in the region." He also acknowledged Saudi Arabia's resilience, saying he "hailed [the] indomitable spirit of Saudi people who have been steadfast in their resolve to maintain supply chain resilience amidst increased disruptions and volatility."

The minister further "condemned attacks in the country during the ongoing conflict and appreciated Saudi Arabia's efforts to protect Indian community," highlighting India's concern for its citizens in the region.

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Both leaders noted that the conflict has impacted trade flows, with the statement saying they "noted the strain conflict has put on regional supply chains and stressed the need for an early recovery through coordinated efforts to ensure smooth trade flows."

Goyal also underlined India's proactive steps, "highlight[ing] India's steps to support exports to KSA and the Gulf region," as part of efforts to stabilise trade during the crisis.

Importantly, the two sides reaffirmed their long-term economic engagement, stating their "commitment to strengthening bilateral trade" and expressing "optimism for early progress in the India-GCC FTA negotiations."

The meeting "underscored the shared commitment to further deepening the India-Saudi Arabia economic partnership," even as both countries navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing geopolitical situation in West Asia. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)