PNN

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], April 16: Pizza Wings, a leading provider of delicious pizzas made from the finest ingredients, announces its rapid growth strategy aimed at expanding its footprint to over 100 stores by the end of 2024. With 38 outlets currently in operation, the company is poised for significant expansion in the coming months.

Known for its wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas, pasta, calzone and other Italian delicacies, Pizza Wings prides itself on using only the highest quality, fresh veggies and premium cheese to create mouthwatering culinary experiences for its customers. Each pizza is crafted with care and attention to detail, ensuring a perfect balance of Flavors with every bite.

"Our mission is to bring joy to pizza lovers everywhere by offering a diverse menu of delicious pizzas made with the freshest ingredients available," said Mr Aditya Dhanda, Founder, Pizza Wings. "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of expansion and look forward to sharing our passion for great pizza with even more communities across the country."

In addition to its commitment to quality, Pizza Wings is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and creating a welcoming atmosphere in each of its locations. Whether customers dine in, take out, or opt for delivery, they can expect a consistently excellent experience from start to finish. Pizza Wings offers the convenience of own mobile app for delivery. With just a few taps, customers can order their favourite pizzas straight to their doorstep, making enjoying our delicious creations easier than ever before. Their all stores are also live on Swiggy and Zomato and delivers till 2 AM in night.

As part of its expansion plan, Pizza Wings will be actively seeking on opening new outlets across country to deliver the finest pizzas to people. The company is also expanding its menu to even given world's favourite cuisine experiences to its customers.

For more information about Pizza Wings and its outlets, visit https://pizzawings.co.in

