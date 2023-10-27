NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 27: In an exciting development for cricket and gaming enthusiasts, PlayStation India is thrilled to unveil the PS5 Console - Cricket 24 Bundle. Cricket 24 is the most complete video game simulation of cricket seen to date developed by Big Ant Studios. To elevate the gaming experience with first time, professional Indian T20 teams, all set in over 50 detailed official stadiums.

PS5 Console - Cricket 24 Bundle promises a fan-favorite gaming experience that brings the excitement of T20 teams directly to the living room. The bundle features the cutting-edge PlayStation 5 console as its foundation, providing the hardware for a truly immersive gaming experience. Complementing the console is the intuitive DualSense™ wireless controller, ensuring precision and responsiveness with every gaming move. The setup also includes essential components such as the base, HDMI cable, AC power cord, and USB cable. Printed materials will guide users through their gaming journey.

To fully dive into an immersive cricketing experience, the Cricket 24 - Indian Edition full game voucher* is included, bringing the professional Indian T20 teams to life in over 50 meticulously detailed official stadiums.

The PS5 Console - Cricket 24 Bundle is available at an introductory price offer of Rs. 47,990/-* (MRP Rs. 57,990/-) on ecommerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, ShopatSC and offline stores namely, Sony Center, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales and participating retailers.

The PS5 Console - Cricket 24 Bundle, presented by PlayStation India, is poised to revolutionise the way cricket and gaming are experienced, making it a must-have game for cricket enthusiasts. The PS5 console may need to be updated to the latest system software version and an internet connection will be required to unlock the full potential of this extraordinary gaming bundle.

