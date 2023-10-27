New Delhi, October 27: NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakraborty have moved a Delhi court seeking release of electronic devices seized by police and bail, respectively, in a case lodged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur of Patiala House Courts on Friday granted time to Delhi Police till November 4 to file reply on Chakraborty's bail application, and till October 31 to reply on the application filed by Purkayastha.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police told the court that they have the right to seek further custody of Purkayastha and Chakraborty, and that they need to confront them with protected witnesses and electronic material recovered. They were produced before court on Wednesday on expiry of their previously extended five-day judicial custody. NewsClick Row: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody of News Portal Founder-Editor Prabir Purkayastha and HR Amit Chakravarty by Five Days.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) for police Atul Srivastava told the court that they have the right to seek further custody and therefore, they are exercising the same. ASJ Kaur then sent the duo to police custody till November 2.

Meanwhile, Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana appeared for Purkayastha and said the ground to unearth larger conspiracy was also taken on the first day, and the test on second remand is much higher. He further contended that they need to show what is the new thing they need to discover. All that they want to do in police custody can be done in judicial custody as well.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty on October 3. A day after their arrest, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur of Patiala House Courts had sent them to seven days’ police custody on October 4. Both then moved the high court challenging their police remand, which was upheld by the high court. NewsClick Row: Founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR Head Amit Chakravarty Move Supreme Court Against Arrest in UAPA Case.

The duo has now taken the matter to the Supreme Court against the dismissal of their petitions challenging police remand, and on October 19, the apex court had issued notices to Delhi Police on the petitions. The bench comprising Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice P.K. Mishra heard the pleas and issued notices returnable in three weeks. The top court will hear the matter on October 30.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Purkayastha, had earlier argued before the high court that "all facts are false and not a penny came from China".

On October 3, in a statement regarding the search, seizure and detentions carried out in connection with the UAPA case registered by the Special Cell, the Delhi Police had said that a total of 37 male suspects were questioned at the office premises, while nine female suspects were questioned at their residences.

The police said that digital devices, documents, etc., were seized or collected for examination. The Special Cell had registered an FIR in connection with the case on August 17 under different sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code against NewsClick.

In August, a ‘New York Times’ investigation had accused NewsClick of being an organisation funded by a network linked with US millionaire Neville Roy Singham, to allegedly promote Chinese propaganda.

