New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/SRV): To provide biodegradable food packaging or green packaging products to food businesses across India, Plestizon Industries is set to launch its online store, Plestizon Green, soon. After several successful years of running a wholesale and manufacturing business in the food packaging industry, the brand realized the potential need for eco-friendly and biodegradable food packaging products in India. Hence, it will soon launch its latest venture, PlestizonGreen, an online store offering 100 per cent plastic-free food packaging solutions.

Sharing his thoughts on the mission of the brand, Neeraj Gupta, the CEO of Plestizon Industries, said, we are deeply committed to preserving and protecting our environment, and Plestizon Green is our latest step toward achieving this goal. We offer a range of attractive and biodegradable food packaging or green packaging, which does not harm the environment. Moreover, we are offering the lowest MOQ for branding to small food businesses where they can buy small quantity food packaging with their brand name. This initiative serves as a stepping stone towards creating a better future for food startups and our upcoming generations."

The green initiative of the company is launched at a strategic time. As per the market trends, the packaging industry in India is set to experience a massive growth spurt of around 6 per cent CAGR, keeping up with the ever-expanding needs of the overall market, especially the booming e-commerce sector in India. Moreover, this domestic growth will run parallel to the rise in demand in the international market, where the packaging industry will see an increase of 4.3 CAGR every year between 2022-2031, growing to be a whopping USD 1.5 trillion industry.

Given the opportunity, the company has forayed into a fertile niche, green packaging, because not only is there a significant rise in demand for packaging, but also India, as well as the world, is moving towards a greener future. This strategy of Plestizon is based on the fact that the company, owing to its excellent operations over the years, has already captured a significant market share in the sector. Therefore, the new initiative will use the market reach as a launch pad to cement its position.

Established in 2016, Plestizon Industries has, since its inception, become a renowned food and beverage packaging company in India. Within a short period, the brand has gained recognition for its exceptional and remarkable business concept, and the company's efforts towards a pollution-free environment have been acknowledged worldwide. The brand produces and markets products made from harmless, biodegradable materials that do not harm the environment. The use of eco-friendly materials promotes its business and contributes to a pollution-free environment.

Plestizon has collaborated with more than 1000 renowned food businesses and over 170 cities Already, throughout India. PlestizonGreen has created a strong logistic chain to deliver their products in Pan India with 30000 pincode delivery locations. the venture has a strong portfolio of 200+ plastic-free and biodegradable products. Plestizon is committed to bringing back the "Green India," and its efforts have been recognized through several awards and acknowledgments as having significant influence worldwide.

For more information, please visit - https://plestizon.green/

