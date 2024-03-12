Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant day in Gujarat's industrial and healthcare landscape by laying the foundation stone of a petrochemicals complex of Petronet LNG at Dahej and dedicating 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras to the nation from Ahmedabad.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, the dual initiatives aim to drive economic growth and enhance healthcare accessibility across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the widespread participation in the event, with people connected from over 200 different locations.

He underscored the ongoing development efforts contributing to the creation of a prosperous India, emphasizing the importance of inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for multiple development projects nationwide.

Highlighting the significance of the petrochemicals complex, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the project, valued at over Rs 20,000 crores.

The complex, situated at Dahej, Gujarat, is poised to boost hydrogen production and drive demand for polypropylene in the country.

Emphasizing India's youthful population, the Prime Minister emphasized that these initiatives are aimed at securing a bright future for the nation's youth.

The petrochemicals complex of Petronet LNG includes facilities for handling Ethane and Propane, strategically located near the existing LNG regasification terminal.

This proximity is expected to result in substantial cost savings in both capital expenditure and operational costs, further bolstering India's industrial capabilities.

In addition to the inauguration of the petrochemicals complex, Prime Minister Modi dedicated 50 Jan Aushadhi Kendras at railway stations across different parts of the country.

These Kendras, aimed at providing affordable and quality generic medicines to the people, represent a significant step towards enhancing healthcare access, particularly for railway passengers.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras, located in circulating areas or concourses of railway stations, are poised to benefit both incoming and outgoing passengers, while also generating employment opportunities.

With a focus on offering quality generic medicines at affordable prices, these Kendras play a crucial role in improving healthcare outcomes and reducing out-of-pocket expenses for patients. (ANI)

