PNN

New Delhi [India], April 10: PNY Technologies today announced a strategic partnership with Nuvonix at Electronica India, marking a significant step in expanding its footprint and strengthening its distribution and technology ecosystem in the region. Visitors can explore PNY's complete product portfolio at Stand H10.F01, where the company is presenting its latest innovations across memory, storage, and graphics solutions.

Also Read | Melania Trump Denies Jeffrey Epstein Ties, Calls for Public Congressional Hearings for Epstein Survivors (Watch Video).

The collaboration between PNY and Nuvonix is aimed at delivering enhanced value to customers through improved market reach, expertise, and technical support. As strategic partners, both organizations will work closely to accelerate growth, drive innovation, and meet the evolving demands of enterprise and consumer markets.

Speaking about the partnership, Devanshu Bajpai, National Sales Manager at PNY, said: "We are excited to partner with Nuvonix at Electronica India. This collaboration reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence in the Indian market while delivering high-quality, reliable solutions to our customers. Nuvonix's strong distribution capabilities and market understanding make them an ideal strategic partner for us."

Also Read | Boat Accident in Mathura:10 Punjab Pilgrims Killed After Overcrowded Boat Capsizes in Yamuna River; NDRF Search Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

Murali Krishnan Sakthivadivel, Global Application Manager at Nuvonix, added: "Partnering with PNY is a significant milestone for us. PNY's globally recognized portfolio, combined with our local expertise, creates a powerful synergy. Together, we aim to bring cutting-edge technology solutions closer to customers and drive mutual growth in the region."

At the event, PNY is showcasing its range of products, including high-performance memory modules, SSDs, NVIDIA GeForce Consumer and Professional GPU solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations and interact with experts from both organizations.

This partnership underscores PNY's continued investment in the Indian market and its commitment to building strong, long-term relationships with regional partners.

About PNY Technologies:

Founded in 1985 in the United States, with an EMEA office in France, PNY celebrates 40 years of success as a provider of electronic solutions for several high-growth markets. As a long-standing leader in the field of memory, the company has further expanded its offer with SSDs. For over 20 years, PNY has fostered a special partnership with NVIDIA and supplies the latest GPU technologies for the embedded and gaming markets, as well as professional applications, which gives PNY a unique position in the market as the supplier of choice for all components. Providing cutting-edge solutions such as NVIDIA Professional Visualization, PNY helps to improve the creativity, productivity, and performance of users. Its partnerships are constantly evolving to stay up to date with the latest innovations, and PNY is able to propose a full spectrum of high-value-added solutions. With facilities in the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, PNY is now covering India, providing its customers, all around the world, the power of a global supplier, as well as local technical, commercial, and logistics expertise.

About Nuvonix

Nuvonix is a dynamic technology distribution and solutions provider, focused on delivering innovative products and services to meet the growing demands of the Indian market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)