Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (Formerly Magma Fincorp Limited), has signed an MoU with Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to provide collateral-free term loans to ICSI members as well as its employees. The scheme will benefit over 65,000 ICSI members across the country.

The scheme offers an attractive interest rate, zero prepayment charges and host of other attractive benefits. This is a unique offering covering company secretaries professionals across the country powered by a completely digital and 100% paperless process along with E-Agreement and E-NACH for fully online offering.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2 Go Green Woods Colour Variant To Go on Sale Tomorrow in India.

In line with the company's objective of providing hassle-free loans to professionals to meet their financial needs, the company has planned for similar such tie-ups. It demonstrates its irrefutable support towards nation-building while creating opportunities of growth and development of professionals and entrepreneurs.

Commenting on the MoU CA Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp Limited said, "We believe that for entrepreneurial growth to thrive, professionals like company secretaries need to be supported in fulfilling their financial needs. This scheme is a step in this direction."

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Response Low for Some People with Weak Immune System: Study.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)