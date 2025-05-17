NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 17: PPS Motors, a part of one of India's largest automobile retail conglomerates, today announced the launch of Uttar Pradesh's largest and the 'first day & night BharatBenz workshop' in Lucknow. The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Mr Sayed Faisal, Regional Service Manager, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. Vehicles, along with senior officials from both organizations. The event witnessed the participation of over 75 prominent customers, fleet operators, and business partners.

Also Read | Government To Launch Digital Platform for E-Filing in Trade Remedy Investigations To Boost Transparency, Efficiency and Ease of Access.

Strategically located at Banthra, JunabGanj on the Lucknow-Kanpur Highway, this modern 60,000 sq. ft. facility is designed to meet the growing demand for quality commercial vehicle service in the region. With 15 advanced service bays, that can easily cater around 7,500 vehicles per year, and a dedicated team of 85 trained professionals, the workshop is equipped to handle a high volume of vehicle maintenance and repair tasks during the day as well as night hours. The facility also includes air-conditioned driver rest areas to ensure comfort during service wait times. It will play a crucial role in supporting the BharatBenz fleet deployed in infrastructure-heavy zones, including nearby expressway and ring road construction projects. In addition to truck servicing, the workshop will also cater to the needs of bus operators in Lucknow and surrounding districts.

With this addition, PPS Motors has strengthened its extensive BharatBenz network across India. The group now operates 59 touch-points across seven states and union territories - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Odisha, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: In 2 Separate Cases, Spouses Murdered, Bodies Chopped Into Pieces and Fed To Fish or Dumped in River.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors, said, "We are delighted to further expand our footprint in Uttar Pradesh with the inauguration of this BharatBenz workshop in Lucknow. The new workshop is positioned to serve commercial vehicles operating on one of the state's busiest transport corridors. As the largest BharatBenz service facility in the state, it reflects our commitment to providing high-quality service support during the day and even in the night hours, to our valued customers in Uttar Pradesh. This facility stands as a testament of our commitment to delivering best-in-class ownership experience, aimed at maximizing vehicle uptime and enhancing our customers' profitability."

The new Lucknow facility enhances PPS Motors' robust network of BharatBenz service centres to 15 across Uttar Pradesh, with upcoming workshops in the state at 10 more locations.

PPS Motors is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with a rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touch-points across 18 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Motors provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. PPS Motors represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 18 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment. The conglomerate stands as a formidable force representing 20 renowned brands and registered an annual group turnover of INR 18,800 crores in FY 2024.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)