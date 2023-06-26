BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 26: Precision Pyramid Private Ltd., a leading provider of supply chain digitization solutions, is proud to announce its recent membership in the Warehousing Association of India (WAI). This significant milestone further solidifies Precision Pyramid's commitment to excellence in the supply chain vertical and its dedication to enhancing the warehousing sector in India. The Warehousing Association of India (WAI) has been formed with the mission to promote the interests of the Warehousing Industry in India. The industry has several stakeholders that help in implementing, coordinating, formulating policies, and ensuring global standards and best-in-class processes and warehousing infrastructure are developed in India. This platform aims at creating an umbrella organization to bring all the stakeholders together. Precision Pyramid has built a strong reputation as a reliable and technologically advanced provider of operational digital transformation solutions. The company's membership in the Warehousing Association of India reflects its ongoing efforts to help elevate industry standards, foster collaboration, and promote best practices. By joining forces with other esteemed members, Precision Pyramid aims to strengthen its industry presence and actively contribute to shaping the future of warehousing in India. Expressing his enthusiasm about the new partnership, Vineet Baid, managing director of Precision Pyramid, stated, "We are delighted to join the Warehouse Association of India as a member. This collaboration opens up numerous avenues for us to connect with industry leaders, share our expertise, and contribute to the advancement of the warehousing sector. We look forward to leveraging the extensive resources and knowledge base of WAI to enhance our services and provide our clients with state-of-the-art solutions." As a member of WAI, Precision Pyramid will actively participate in workshops, seminars, and conferences organized by the association. This involvement will enable them to forge strategic partnerships, stay updated with regulatory changes, and collaborate on industry-wide initiatives and with government and non-government stakeholders to create a conducive environment to improve warehousing standards and practices. "As the nodal body to facilitate the ease of establishing and operating world-class warehouses in India across the entire value chain, we want more and more organizations to join us in the journey of warehousing excellence in India. We are thrilled to welcome Precision Pyramid as our new member. We are confident that the membership will enrich our community and contribute to the collective growth and advancement of the warehousing industry in India." expressed Manu Bhalla, President of WAI. Precision Pyramid's integration into the Warehousing Association of India is aligned with its own mission of helping businesses attain operational excellence to become globally competitive. The company's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction positions it as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to significantly improve their supply chain operations.

Also Read | Satinder Sartaaj’s ‘Paris Di Jugni’: A Foot-Tapping Love Anthem Infused with French Flair (Watch Video).

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)