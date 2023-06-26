Punjabi music star Satinder Sartaaj has released his new track "Paris Di Jugni". It’s a foot-tapping love song that transcends borders and languages as it also features a blend of French and Punjabi in its lyrics. The song is sung, written as well as composed by Satinder. The music is given by Partners in Rhyme with Sunny Dhinsey at the helm of affairs as the director of the music video. The Kapil Sharma Show: Satinder Sartaaj Recalls His Acting Debut, Says 'I always Felt That I was Meant For The Stage'.

Listen To The Song Here:

Talking about the song, Satinder Sartaaj said, "Paris Di Jugni" holds a special place in my heart. It allowed me to blend two beautiful languages and showcase the magic of Paris through music. I hope this foot-tapping love song is enjoyed by everyone who listens to it."

Director Sunny Dhinsey said, "With "Paris Di Jugni" we aimed to capture the essence of both the song and the city, bringing forth a visual spectacle that complements Satinder Sartaaj's enchanting vocals.” "Paris Di Jugni" is available to stream on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

