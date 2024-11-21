NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 21: KFC just did something EPIC for its latest campaign 'Taste The Epic', with Action hero and national heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda.

The VD 12 actor was spotted having a taste of his favorite crispy chicken at India's most EPIC KFC up in the sky. The actor, who has been working with an international action director for his upcoming film, shared a series of pictures and a video on Instagram from his latest EPIC food adventure

In the posts, Vijay was seen hanging out of a hot air balloon flying several feet above land, experiencing INDIA's MOST EPIC KFC IN THE SKY. Wearing a chic black shirt, white linen pants and a beige beanie, Vijay was seen enjoying his favourites from the KFC menu including the iconic Hot & Crispy Chicken bucket, and Classic American Zinger.

Vijay Deverakonda said, "For me, good isn't good enough. I live for the thrill of the extraordinary, the EPIC. Whether it's my work, my hobbies, or even the experiences I chase, I'm always searching for the greatest. When it comes to taste, KFC has always been EPIC. Right from the Hot & Crispy Chicken to Chicken Popcorn, Zinger Burgers and more, I'm a fan of their entire range of finger lickin' good food. And today I got to enjoy this taste at India's most EPIC KFC - in the sky in a hot air balloon! Quite literally an out of the world moment!"

Vijay's fans can also TASTE THE EPIC, thanks to the unmatched, droolworthy taste and unbeatable crunch of KFC's signature menu items available across all restaurants. Chicken lovers can take their pick from a range of all-time fan favourites.

KFC's juicy and crispy signature Hot & Crispy Chicken served in the iconic bucket is best for sharing, while the crunchy Hot Wings add unparalleled taste to the table.

For the ones looking for easy, on-the-go options, the boneless range of menu items including the bite-sized Chicken Popcorn and the crispy Peri Peri Boneless Strips are perfect.

For those in the mood for something more, indulge in the range of Chicken Rolls, inspired by zesty flavours from around the globe such as Thai Spicy, Korean Tangy, American Nashville, or Indian Tandoori.

There's also the wide variety of Zinger Burgers, bringing together crispy chicken fillets and veggies doused with delectable sauces in between soft sesame buns. Pair these with the much-loved aromatic Rice Bowlz to make for a complete meal or indulge in them as is.

Catch a glimpse of Vijay's EPIC adventure here.

KFC's new TASTE THE EPIC campaign celebrates the unmatched, unbeatable, and EPIC taste of KFC's iconic range of bestselling menu items. As part of the Taste the epic campaign, a film was released across TV and digital platforms along with a robust 360- degree plan. You can watch the film here.

For more information, visit online.kfc.co.in.

