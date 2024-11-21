Labor Thanksgiving Day 2024 will be marked on November 23. This annual celebration is a public holiday in Japan that is focused on celebrating and respecting labor, commemorating production and to allow people a chance to offer their thanks to each other. Labor Thanksgiving Day is just a modern day name given to the traditional Japanese harvest festival called Niiname-sai which commemorates the harvesting of the five cereals. As we prepare to celebrate Labor Thanksgiving Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Labor Thanksgiving Day and more. Thanksgiving 2024 Date, History and Significance: When Is Thanksgiving Day? All You Need to Know About the Holiday That Celebrates the Harvest and Blessings of the Previous Year.

Labor Thanksgiving Day 2024 Date

Labor Thanksgiving Day 2024 will be commemorated on November 23. This annual celebration is marked on the same date every year, unless November 23 falls on a Sunday. On that occasion, the holiday is moved to the following Monday. While the harvest festival that inspired the inception of Labor Thanksgiving Day has been a common practice for centuries, the observance of Labor Thanksgiving Day first began in 1948. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 Date and Live Streaming: Where Can You Watch Thanksgiving Parade Online? Know Time of the 98th Edition of the Iconic Event To Enjoy the Live Telecast.

Labor Thanksgiving Day History and Significance

The celebration of Labor Thanksgiving Day aims to help people of Japan to truly reflect on and appreciate the ways that labor and production has helped Japan progress forward in the post-war constitution. One of the key reasons for the modernised application of this holiday is believed to be the fact that, during the second world war, the United States-led authorities tried to abolish any and all Japanese national holidays that were rooted in the State Shinto mythology. This is the reason that, when the war ended, people began to embrace their traditional holidays with a lot more zeal and enthusiasm.

It is customary to celebrate Labor Thanksgiving Day by making and sharing gifts and cards of thanks to the police officers, firefighters, hospital staff, personnel of the Japan Self-Defense Force and the Japan Coast Guard and other people in the labor sector to show appreciation for their contributions to the country. Companies also take this opportunity to reflect on their labor policies and give people the platform to address any challenges that they may be facing. We hope that this Labor Thanksgiving Day, you do your bit to share your appreciation for those in labor-inductive jobs and learn more about the history of this day.

