Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The ICF India Coaching Conclave is back with its 3rd edition, and for the first time it brings to India, the prestigious ICF India Coaching Awards 2022. The conclave this year is being hosted by the International Coaching Federation (ICF)'s Mumbai Charter Chapter, in collaboration with ICF Bengaluru Charter Chapter, ICF Chennai Charter Chapter, ICF Delhi Charter Chapter, ICF Hyderabad Chapter and ICF Pune Charter Chapter.

Running from August 24 to 27 with the theme, "It's Time to Rise", the purpose of the conclave is to make ICF Coaches and Coaching become more Visible, Comprehensible, and Accessible in the lives of a wider audience.

With two categories, namely, the ICF India Prism Award and the ICF India Coaching Excellence Award, the awards aim to recognize and celebrate the organizations and individual coaches, respectively, who have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to advancing the art, science, and practice of professional coaching within their ecosystems and beyond.

Prism Award: The ICF India Prism Award 2022 is the Indian counterpart of the ICF International Prism Award Program, which has since 2005 celebrated businesses and organizations that have built strong coaching cultures to demonstrate the positive effects of coaching.

The ICF India Prism Award is a country-level award that recognizes Indian organizations that have significantly distinguished themselves in the quality of their achievements, performance and results with the help of coaching. ICF India Prism Awards will accept submissions from an organization or an individual division within an organization.

If you are an internal or external ICF-credentialed coach, you can nominate an organization that you work with or have worked for as a professional coach, (icfindiacoachingawards.org/awards-home/icf-india-prism-awards/2022-icf-india-prism-award-nomination/), under any of the following four categories:

- Less than 200 employees- Between 201 and 2,000 employees- Between 2,001 and 10,000 employees- Over 10,001 employees

Coaching Excellence Award: The ICF India Coaching Excellence Award celebrates the best in the coaching profession in India. Winners are experienced coach practitioners, who have made their mark on ICF and the coaching profession. If you are a coach, we invite you to nominate yourself or another coach you feel should be recognized with this honor, under any of the following three categories:

- ICF India Coaching Excellence Rising Star Award (for ACC coaches).- ICF India Coaching Excellence Trailblazer Award (for PCC coaches).- ICF India Coaching Excellence Guru Award (for MCC coaches).

ICF Mumbai Charter Chapter President, Priya Sharma Shaikh said, "ICF coaches in India are superstars as they help their clients shine and make a difference to the world with each coaching assignment they complete. There was a need felt to celebrate the great work that ICF coaches do with the Gold Standard of Coaching they bring forth in their service. It has been an honour for the ICF Mumbai Charter Chapter to initiate the ICF India Coaching Awards 2022 along with the ICF chapters in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune. We collectively invite ICF coaches from across the country to join the celebration by nominating themselves or other coach colleagues and the organizations they have worked with or supported with their coaching service. Let's do our bit to make ICF coaches and their client organizations shine."

The winners will be presented their awards at the ICF India Coaching Conclave 2022 on 27 Aug 2022, in which notable global speakers and delegates will come together to participate in the most impactful virtual hub for coaching. This conclave will feature a distinguished panel of speakers comprising veterans in the fields of business, academia, coaching, public administration, spirituality, social and environment.

With 30 topics, 4 plenaries, 12 experiential pods (fun and engagement sessions) and 2000+ estimated participants, the ICF India Coaching Conclave has priced reasonably at INR 749/USD 15 for the full pass for aspiring coaches and coach education providers; parents; solopreneurs; employees and leaders at startups, corporations, businesses, institutions, and public service organisations, HR & L&D heads, and individuals. INR 499/USD 10 for non-profit employees and leaders. INR 249/USD 5 for students and faculty.

At the ICF India Coaching Conclave, aims to help people to RISE with the help of coaching, and understand how coaching and coaches can co-create the future of individuals, teams, organizations and systems by facilitating clarity, enabling empowerment and supporting accountability. Here, people can learn how to access the country's best coaches, who are like archaeologists who help discover and leverage the treasure that lies within each of us.

Register for the conclave at www.icfindiacoachingconclave.org or write to delegate.coachingconclave@gmail.com.

