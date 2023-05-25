NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 25: Pristyn Care, India's leading healthcare services provider, today announced the expansion of its aesthetic surgery offerings to include hair transplant procedures. With a strong commitment towards excellence in healthcare, Pristyn Care aims to bring exceptional hair transplant solutions to individuals seeking effective hair restoration. As of now, Pristyn Care is providing hair transplant, beard transplant and eyebrow transplant services across five cities in India. These include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. After witnessing a successful pilot phase in the past 6 months it aims to expand its services to five more cities by the end of 2023.

Pristyn Care is extending its expertise and innovative approach of providing expert doctors, dedicated care-coordinators, providing free of cost postoperative consultations etc. to address the growing hair loss related concerns of its patients. By employing advanced techniques and cutting-edge technology, Pristyn Care aims to provide effective and long-lasting solutions for individuals seeking hair restoration.

Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-founder Pristyn Care, said, "There is a growing trend among individuals, particularly men aged 25 to 40, who seek medical interventions to address hair loss and baldness. It significantly impacts one's self-confidence, particularly among young people. At Pristyn Care, a team of expert doctors provide best-in-class care to our patients while prioritizing safety. Our world-renowned protocols and processes ensure that our staff and centers maintain the highest quality of medical standards. That is why we are well positioned to assist patients in their hair restoration journeys. In addition, we are planning to expand our services to cities such as Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kochi and Ahmedabad by the end of this year."

According to a report by Custom Market Insights the hair transplant market Size India was estimated at USD 180 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 560 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 12 per cent between 2022 and 2030. The company's entry into this segment is a natural progression of the company's vision to provide comprehensive healthcare services that are patient-centric, accessible, cost-effective and technologically advanced. Pristyn Care will be providing two types of hair transplant treatments to its patients including Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Direct Hair Implantation (DHI).

