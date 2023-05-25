IPL fans get ready as defending champions, Gujarat Titans, gear up to face five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians, in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Playoffs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 26, 2022, Friday. With the mega match set to take place tomorrow, let us take a look at how the two teams fare at the end of the group league matches. Gujarat Titans on one hand ended their league stage with a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league game. They finished the league stage by staying on top of the points table. They were the first team to qualify for the playoffs. After conclusion of the league stage, the Hardik Pandya-led side were next seen in action during the qualifier one where they met Chennai Super Kings. IPL 2023: Suresh Raina Hails Akash Madhwal For His Match-Winning Spell, Says 'Haven't Seen Bowling Performance Like This Since 2008'.

With everyone expecting Gujarat to win in the qualifier one, the match went in favour of the CSK, who beat GT to book a place in the finals for the record 10th time. Chennai’s in-form batter Ruturaj Gaikwad helped his side reach a healthy total. Chasing 173, Gujarat suffered a major batting collapse as their innings ended at 157. For the first time, Chennai were able to defeat Gujarat in an IPL game especially after having lost to them thrice.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand ended their league stage in the fourth position, though they had to wait for the result of another match to turn in their favour in order to qualify for the playoffs. After securing a win in their last league game, Mumbai then sealed another win against Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator of the IPL 2023 to reach the qualify for the qualifier 2.

Despite suffering a batting collapse, some useful contribution with the bat from Cameron Green helped Mumbai reach a defendable total of 182. With 183 runs to defend, Mumbai’s young talented pacer Akash Madhwal bagged a five-wicket haul to see the end of Lucknow’s innings.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Gujarat and Mumbai, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 qualifier 2 match between GT and MI, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 qualifier 2 game between Gujarat and Mumbai is Gujarat. IPL 2023: ’I Am Not Jasprit Bumrah’s Replacement', Says Mumbai Indians Pacer Akash Madhwal After Claiming 5-Wicket Haul Against LSG in Eliminator.

Google Win Probability

Google Win Probability for IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match between GT and MI. (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Gujarat Titans side are the favourites to win the contest with 51 % win probability. The prediction is justified considering the form and performance Gujarat have shown earlier. Throughout the tournament, Gujarat have shown why they deserve to be the number one ranked IPL side. The prediction further states that Mumbai have got 49% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close affair. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect the contest to be a close encounter.

However, there is also possibility that Mumbai may also pull off a win against Gujarat, provided if they put up their best performance. The upcoming match may also turn out in favour of Gujarat like it did when the two sides met in the early half of the tournament.

