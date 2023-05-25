Patna, May 25: Bihar Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) secretary Tirupati Yadav was beaten by women inside a temple allegedly for passing lewd comments on them in Bihar's Bhagalpur district.

A video of the incident which took place on Wednesday, has went viral on the social media in which Yadav can be seen passing lewd comments on them at Bhutnath temple. Viral Video: BJP Leader Thrashed by Women For Allegedly Harassing Them in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth Nagar.

RJD Leader Tirupati Yadav Beaten for Passing Lewd Comments

झूठ बोलिएगा त फैट चला देंगे... भागलपुर का वीडियो है. सुबह कुछ महिलाएं मंदिर पहुंची थीं. आरजेडी के प्रदेश सचिव तिरुपति यादव पर अभद्र टिप्पणी का आरोप लगाते हुए पिटाई करने पर उतारू हो गईं... एक ने कॉलर पकड़ लिया. आरोप है कि कुछ दिन पहले भी अपशब्द कहा गया था. pic.twitter.com/qdY3erA7FH — Prakash Kumar (@kumarprakash4u) May 24, 2023

In the video, the women alleged that Yadav, who was sitting inside the temple premises, passed lewd comments on her. She alleged that Yadav has been doing the same with other women of the locality.

Also, a woman wearing a red and white outfit can be seen holding his neck and threatening him to speak the truth, failing which she would punch him on his face. Yadav's friends tried to save him but were also slapped by the women. Uttar Pradesh: Miscreants Hurl Bomb At Car of BJP Leader Vijaylakshmi Chandel’s Son in Prayagraj, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Following the incident, a team of Vishwavidyalaya police station reached the temple and inquired about it. No one has lodged a complaint so far. Yadav, however, claimed that whatever is being said against him is baseless, and said his political rivals could be behind the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2023 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).