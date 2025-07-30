BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 30: Procol, an AI-based procurement platform that automates processes and optimizes spending, proudly announces that over INR 1.5 lakh crore worth of procurement is now being managed through its platform. This milestone reflects Procol's growing impact in transforming enterprise procurement, delivering innovative, efficient, and transparent solutions to over 150 enterprises across more than 10 countries.

Procol's rapid growth stems from its strategic expansion into international markets, particularly the United States, where demand for modern procurement tools is surging. The company has diversified its customer base, now serving industries such as IT, e-commerce, quick-service restaurants, pharmaceuticals, and more, with prominent clients including Havells, Zepto, Bajaj Energy, Aditya Birla Group, Haldiram, and Emami. The launch of a cutting-edge Procure-to-Pay suite and AI-powered procurement agents has further accelerated adoption, enabling clients to streamline sourcing processes and achieve measurable cost savings.

Procol's ascent is driven by targeted strategies, including a 4x surge in inbound demand through top rankings for procurement software keywords, exclusive roundtables uniting over 1,000 global procurement leaders, and partnerships with leading consulting firms like Kearney and Alvarez & Marsal. These efforts have solidified Procol's transition from a mid-market solution to a trusted enterprise partner, earning it a leadership position on G2 and recognition from top procurement strategy firms.

The impact of Procol's platform is evident in the success stories of its clients. Signature Global reduced sourcing cycle times by 40%, Quippo Oil and Gas achieved 15% cost savings in logistics, and Emami enhanced digital procurement efficiency. These outcomes highlight Procol's ability to empower enterprises with faster, smarter, and data-driven procurement processes.

Gaurav Baheti, Founder & CEO, Procol, said, "Over INR 1.5 lakh crore worth of procurement is now run on Procol. This reflects a larger shift in the market. Procurement is no longer just a back-office function; it's emerging as a strategic lever for growth. We're excited to be part of this shift, and with AI agents, robust integrations, and more on the way, we're building a platform that truly empowers teams to do more with less."

Looking ahead, Procol aims to expand in the US and onboard more enterprise-level partnerships. By combining intuitive technology, strategic alliances, and a high-performing team, Procol is poised to redefine procurement excellence globally.

