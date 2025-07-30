The Indian national cricket team are set to face the England national cricket team in the fifth Test of the five-match series. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 is scheduled to be held at the Kennington Oval in London, starting on July 30. The two sides are coming into this contest after a draw at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Three Lions are leading the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1. It's a must-win game for the Shubman Gill-led India to end the series 2-2. But what happened the last time India played England at this venue? When is IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs England Match Preview.

The last time India and England faced each other in a Test match at The Oval in London was in 2021. The Asian Giants headed into this contest after suffering a crushing defeat by an innings and 76 runs at Leeds against the Three Lions in the third Test. During the 2021 tour, Virat Kohli was leading the Indian Test side with the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane in the team.

What Happened Last Time When India Played England at The Kia Oval?

Batting first, Team India made 191 runs in 61.3 overs. Virat Kohli played a fighting knock of 50 runs off 96 deliveries. All-rounder Shardul Thakur scored 57 off 36 balls, including 10 boundaries that guided the visitors to a fighting score in the first innings. For England, speedsters Chris Woakes (4/55) and Ollie Robinson (3/38) were the best bowlers. In reply, the hosts scored 290 runs in 84 overs after Ollie Pope top-scored with 81 runs. Chris Woakes made a crucial half-century that helped England to take a 99-run lead. For India, Umesh Yadav took a three-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja scalped two wickets each.

The Epic Comeback by Team India

In the second innings, Indian batters showed their class with the bat. Opener Rohit Sharma slammed a brilliant century. Sharma made 127 runs off 256 deliveries. KL Rahul (46), Cheteshwar Pujara (61), Virat Kohli (44), Rishabh Pant (50), and Shardul Thakur (60) contributed crucial runs with the bat as visitors were all out on 466. For England, Chris Woakes scalped three wickets. The hosts got a challenging target of 367 runs. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs England Match in London.

A Classic Victory on Day 5 by India during IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Oval in 2021

In response, the Three Lions were off to a fantastic start. Rory Burns (50) and Haseeb Hameed (63) played superb knocks and stitched a 100-run stand for the opening wicket. It looked like England would have crossed the finish line easily, but Indian bowlers turned the match. Umesh Yadav took a three-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur took two wickets apiece as the Asian Giants bundled out England for 210 and secured a mammoth 157-run victory. Rohit Sharma was named the Player of the Match.

