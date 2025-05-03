Prerna Arora teases a new project with Divya Khossla, seen on set in a stunning saree.

New Delhi [India], May 3: Producer Prerna Arora has sparked excitement among fans by sharing a picture of Divya Khossla on Instagram, hinting that something big is on the horizon. The photo appears to be taken from a film set, with Divya Khossla adorned in a stunning saree, getting ready for a scene.

According to sources, Divya Khossla has started shooting for her upcoming film project, which is being produced by Prerna Arora. The film is a Telugu-Hindi project, and the team is planning to take an unconventional approach.

The image has sparked curiosity, with fans speculating about the upcoming project. With the hashtag #SurpriseComingSoon, the excitement is palpable. Stay tuned for more updates on this intriguing collaboration between Prerna Arora and Divya Khossla!

