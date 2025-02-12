BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: Property Share, the platform that pioneered fractional ownership of commercial real estate in India, introduces Alt (https://www.altinvest.ai/) - a new holding company, expanding access to a wide array of alternative investments to individual investors. Property Share has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Alt and will continue the usage of Property Share brand exclusively for its SM REIT business. Since its founding in 2015, Property Share has transformed the landscape of private real estate investment in India. With over Rs. 1,700 crores invested in pre-leased commercial properties and Rs. 250 crores returned to investors, the platform created a groundbreaking new asset class which in 2024 became a regulated product under the auspices of SEBI as a Small & Medium REIT. PropShare continued to break new ground by becoming the first platform to receive the SM REIT license and the first to list PropShare Platina, India's first SM REIT scheme in Dec 2024. Alt: Broadening Horizons

Building on the success of its private real estate platform, the launch of the Alt platform marks the beginning of a new chapter. Alt provides investors access to multiple alternative asset classes, including:

* High yield securitised real estate backed by pre-leased Grade A office assets in India

* Private real estate investments in Class A warehouses in the UK

* Publicly listed real estate including REITs in the US, Canada, UK, and EU, alongside Indian REITs, InvITs, and SM REITs

* AltCap Yield Fund, a Category II AIF targeting office and warehouse assets in India, where the first investment has already been completed in a Grade A+ warehouse leased to a Fortune 500 MNC "We created Alt to fulfil our vision of providing a platform for global alternative assets," said Kunal Moktan, Co-Founder and CEO of Alt. "Alternatives now account for c.15% of global assets and are a vital part of sophisticated investment portfolios. Alt enables individual investors to harness the benefits of these assets for higher returns."

Hashim Khan, Co-Founder and CTO of Alt, added, "Our goal has always been to simplify access to institutional-quality investments for individual investors. Alt takes this mission further by offering a diverse range of global alternative products, making sophisticated asset classes more accessible than ever before."

Alt and Gukesh - a winning partnership

Alt is proud to announce Gukesh D, the youngest World Chess Champion as its brand ambassador. Gukesh's meteoric rise to the top mirrors Alt's own ethos of strategic thinking and bold, precise decision-making.

"When we saw Gukesh play in The Candidates tournament in 2024, we saw talent and hard work coming together in the making of a potential world champion," said Khan. "We decided to back him as one of his first sponsors which paid off spectacularly when in Dec'24 this young prodigy became the youngest World Chess Champion." "Investing and chess share remarkable similarities," said Moktan. "We are incredibly proud to count Gukesh as the brand ambassador of Alt and look forward to working with him."

