On February 11, 2025, the trading day kicked off, with Chainlink establishing an upward trajectory, demonstrating robust bullish momentum. At UTC 00:40, Chainlink encountered an RSI overbought situation, indicating a potential trend reversal. At UTC 02:10, a pin bar, followed by a full-body red candle, signaled a short decline in price. A Death Cross on MACD reaffirmed this downtime. LINK found support at $18:95 at 02:30 UTC, experienced an uptrend, and reached the top price of the day at $19.80. A pin bar, followed by a full-body red key bar, signaled a resistance level. If the price breaks the resistance level, there is a high probability for the bullish momentum.

Chart 1 - Analyzed by Buvaneswari_L, published on Tradingview, Feb 11, 2025

Chainlink Price Analysis - February 10, 2025

As illustrated in Chart 1, on February 10, 2025, the trading day initiated with Chainlink exhibited a notable price fluctuation and started with a short-term rise. At UTC 00:25, a pin bar performed as a signal bar, followed by a full-body red key bar, signaled a sharp decline in price. A Death Cross on MACD at UTC 00:55 reaffirmed this downfall. This price then found support at $17.65, spiked to $18.54, and experienced an upward channel. A Golden Cross at UTC 02:35 confirmed this uptrend. As the Chainlink's price movement fluctuated, at UTC 23:30, another Golden Cross was encountered on the MACD, signaling a strong bullish momentum.

As the positive scope, Chainlink continued to move on the upside on February 11, 2025, and reached the new resistance level at $19.80. Though the price movement of LINK is projecting a bull momentum, crypto enthusiasts and investors are still hesitant to invest in it. They are looking for promising crypto presales with long-term potential opportunities.

Is DexBoss the next Crypto to Explode in 2025?

As Chainlink's price movement is demonstrating a bullish momentum, investors are wondering whether it is the right time to invest or not. Hence, their attention turned towards promising crypto presales. DexBoss and Aureal One are the two best crypto presale projects thriving to lead the top position in the crypto market. Let's explore each project's unique capabilities that draw many investors' attention.

DexBoss (DEBO) - Future of DeFi Trading

DexBoss emerges as the next crypto to explode with a cutting-edge DeFi trading platform designed to rule existing DeFi trading. It bridges the centralized and decentralized networks with unique key functionalities. In the prevailing DeFi platforms, users face certain difficulties, like navigation. To overcome them, DexBoss is built with advanced features.

Key Features of DexBoss

Trade 2000+ Cryptocurrencies: From viral meme coins to exclusive tokens on decentralized exchanges, DexBoss supports traders to trade 2000+ cryptocurrencies.

Fiat On-Off Ramps: Conversions from fiat to crypto and crypto to fiat are simplified with DexBoss.

DEBO Presale's Financial Growth

DexBoss's native crypto coin is DEBO, and it is currently in the initial coin offering phase. Presently, the price per DEBO token is $0.011. Upon listing on the exchanges, its listing price is expected to be $0.0505. As of February 11, 2025, the total USD raised was $563,476.3 from its 750,000 goal, which is 75% from its milestone. With the deflation mechanism, DEBO tokens will be burnt, and their price will increase for the DEBO holders over time.

Aureal One (DLUME) - Future of Gaming and Metaverse

Aureal One is an emerging blockchain significantly designed for tomorrow's digital world. Its smooth infrastructure with uninterrupted interaction plays a crucial role in the digital economy. Its strong roadmap demonstrates that Aureal One aims to unveil two pioneering projects:

Darklume: A metaverse platform that offers an intensive experience to the users. Here, users can create, build, own, interact, and trade digital assets in the decentralized network.

Clash of Tiles: Aureal One's first strategic gaming blockchain, where players can conquer, deploy cryptocurrencies, or stock them up on the virtual tiles to earn DLUME points.

DLUME Presale's Financial Growth

Aureal One's native crypto coin is DLUME. In the current DLUME presale, the price per token is $0.0011. Upon listing on the exchanges, its listing price is expected to be $0.005 (a 400% rise from the current price). As of February 11, 2025, the total USD raised in the DLUME presale was $3,196,298.2 from its $3,200,000 goals.

Final Thoughts

Based on today's Chainlink price analysis, it is evident that it could encounter a bullish wave. However, investors are doubtful about investing in it. They are looking for high-potential crypto presales that offer low-risk investment opportunities. DexBoss and Aureal One are two noteworthy presales. Investing in either of these presales could benefit investors with high returns. But before investing in any tokens, do a market analysis and deep research, and choose wisely.