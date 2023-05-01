Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 1 (ANI/ATK): The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Kolkata Chapter hosted its 53rd Annual General Meeting and elected a new seven-member executive committee for 2023-2025.

The new executive committee comprises Soumyajit Mahapatra as Chairman, Subhash Mohanti as Vice Chairman, Chitralekha Banerjee as Secretary, Nirmal Chatterjee as Joint Secretary, and Shalini Mukherjee as Treasurer. Sandeep Sengupta and Hrithik Lall have been elected as members of the executive committee.

Also Read | Financial Rule Changes From May 01: From Mutual Fund KYC Rules to Deadline For Higher Pension, Key Changes Coming Into Effect From Today.

During the meeting, Kishan Kumar Kejriwal, Samir Goswami, Biswajit Matilal, Rajiv Soni, and Rita Das were felicitated for their contribution to society.

The new committee has pledged to organize more technology-oriented communication workshops and seminars in the future to enhance the skills of professionals and students.

Also Read | Asteroid Alert! Bus-Sized Celestial Rock to Approach Earth on May 3, Here’s What NASA Has To Say on Collision Fears.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)