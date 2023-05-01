Mumbai, May 01: The presence of galaxies, planets, asteroids, and meteors is one of the few concepts that has managed to hold people's interest across time. Each space object is being closely observed by scientists and researchers in order to learn more about it. One potential hazard to Earth that researchers are continuously keeping an eye on is asteroids.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the American space agency alerts NASA to asteroids that are headed for Earth. Sources claim that a massive cosmic object is moving quickly towards Earth and will pass rather close to our planet on Tuesday, May 02, 2023. Scroll down for more information. Asteroid Warning! NASA Issues Alert As Three Asteroids Approaching Earth Today; Know If They Will Strike Our Planet.

Asteroid Details

A massive asteroid the size of a bus, 2023 HV5 (41 feet), will pass extremely close to Earth on Friday, April 28. According to information made available by NASA's JPL, the asteroid will fly past Earth at a distance of 435,000 km. Does this situation provide a risk? No. The asteroid will pass very close to Earth if they stay on their current track.

Regarding Asteroids

According to NASA, there are presently 1278661 known asteroids in the universe. These asteroids range in size from the largest, which is less than 33 feet (10 metres), to the smallest, which is less than 329 miles (530 km). The three different categories of asteroids are Trojans, Near Earth Asteroids, and the Main Asteroid Belt. The orbits of the near-Earth asteroids are quite close to those of the Earth. Asteroid Warning! Two Huge Asteroids to Zoom Past Earth From Close Distance Today, Here’s What NASA Has to Say.

NASA continues to monitor them so that if an asteroid changes course for any reason, there will be adequate time to alert the public. Using satellites, telescopes, and other tools based on the Earth and the sky, NASA has monitored and tracked the asteroids.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).