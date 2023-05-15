Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Construction company PSP Projects on Monday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 317.13 crore from the Water Supply and Kalpsar Department of Gujarat.

The company will develop the Dharol Dam region, which would encompass road, infrastructure and an adventure water sports arena. The contract is to be completed within 18 months.

PSP Projects is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects in India.

It provides its services across the construction value chain, ranging from planning and design to construction and post-construction activities, including mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) work and other interior fit outs to private and public sector enterprises. Historically, it was more focused on projects in the Gujarat region. More recently, it has actively expanded its geographical presence to other states and diversified its portfolio of services.

The company on its website said it was currently constructing the world's biggest office complex of Surat Diamond Bourse, having a contract value of Rs 1,575 crore and 66 lakh sq ft built-up area.

Being a one-stop solution for all building construction needs, PSP Projects yields all services like designing, construction, MEP to interior fit-outs.

For the construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse, the company created a record of pouring in 120 trucks of concrete daily for 400 days. Even during the pandemic, they alleviated the ones working with them, providing them shelter, and arranging conveyance for all those migrating to their hometowns.

The founder of the company, Prahalad S Patel, grabbed quite a few awards for his exceptional work in the field. Some of the most prominent ones include Second Fastest Growing Construction Company for two years and 'Top Challengers Awards' for three years in a row, ICI-Ultratech Outstanding Structure Awards 2020, Patidar Udhyog Ratna Award by Sardardham 2020, and Times Inspiring Entrepreneur Award for the fastest growing construction company of the year 2020. (ANI)

