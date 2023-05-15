In match number 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, fourth-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) square off against third-placed Mumbai Indians at the Ekana cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 16, 2023, Tuesday. As the tournament moves towards the business end, the race for the playoffs gets intense. As things stand at the moment in the IPL, both Delhi and Punjab are looking to enter the playoffs of IPL 2023. For Lucknow Super Giants, their IPL 2023 season is on track. Despite suffering five defeats, the Krunal Pandya-led unit has managed to stay on track. The team in their last game saw the face of victory when they beat low-lying Sunrisers Hyderabad to record their sixth win of the tournament. Nitish Rana Fined Rs 24 Lakh for Maintaining Slow-over Rate, Watch KKR Captain Involve in Heated Argument With Umpire During IPL 2023 Match Against CSK,

The match between Lucknow and Hyderabad saw Hyderabad batting first and posting a challenging total of 182 on the back of some collective batting efforts from Hyderabad batters. Chasing 183, Lucknow’s middle-order batsman shined with the bat to help them cross the line with ease. Lucknow in their next game will look to secure another win as they aim for sealing their spot in the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have managed to turn their season around after a dismal start to their campaign. Their hunger to do well this season has helped them to certify their place in the top three of the points table. The Rohit Sharma-led side is on a two-game winning spree since the loss against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The five-time IPL winners in their last game defeated the defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) to record their seventh win of the season. Batting first, Mumbai on the back of a splendid IPL ton from in-form batter, Suryakumar Yadav, raced off to a gigantic total of 218. With 219 runs to defend, Mumbai bowlers, especially Akash Mandwaal (3-fer) performed well with the ball to help Mumbai contain Gujarat to 191, despite a late fight back from Rashid Khan, who smashed 79 runs. Mumbai in their next match will look to continue their winning run as they aim for a place in the IPL playoffs.

LSG vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Two matches have been played between Lucknow and Mumbai with Lucknow winning both times.

LSG vs MI Match Number 63 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Quinton de Kock (LSG)

Kyler Mayers (LSG)

Ishan Kishan (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Chris Jordan (MI)

LSG vs MI Match Number 63 TATA IPL Mini Battles

Kyle Mayers vs Chris Jordan and Suryakumar Yadav vs Ravi Bishnoi are two key mini battles to watch out for. KKR Pacer Shardul Thakur and CSK Bowler Deepak Chahar Exchange Jerseys, Chennai Super Kings Share Video.

LSG vs MI Match Number 63 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, on May 16 (Tuesday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

LSG vs MI Match Number 63 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the LSG vs MI Match Number 63 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the LSG vs MI Match Number 63 in India.

LSG vs MI Match Number 63 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (C), Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Chris Jordan, Akash Madhwal

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).