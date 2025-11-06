VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Mr J. P. Nadda, during the recently concluded 'FICCI HEAL 2025' conference, reiterated the government's resolve to make primary healthcare the foundation of a 'Swasth Bharat, Viksit Bharat'. "For ensuring comprehensive primary healthcare for all citizens, it is essential to strengthen Ayushman Arogya Mandirs as the first point of care, integrating innovation, digital health, and community participation," he emphasized.

In line with this vision, FICCI Swasth Bharat Task Force chaired by (Hony) Brig Dr Arvind Lal, Executive Chairman, Dr Lal PathLabs and Managing Trustee, ALVL Foundation, has undertaken a transformative initiative titled 'Smart Ayushman Arogya Mandirs-AAMs' (earlier called Health & Wellness Centres) aimed at strengthening the primary healthcare delivery system across India.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM), Govt of Uttar Pradesh, in Sarojini Nagar Block of Lucknow District. The goal is to spark a nation-wide movement, where the Indian industry collaborates to leverage their unique strengths to enhance Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across India.

Speaking on the initiative, (Hony) Brig Dr Arvind Lal, Chair, FICCI Swasth Bharat Task Force said, "The Smart HWCs/AAMs initiative represents a pioneering partnership between the government and the private healthcare sector that strengthens the foundation of India's healthcare system. By integrating diagnostics, digital health tools, capacity building, and community engagement, we are making primary healthcare more accessible, preventive, and people-centred. This effort truly embodies the spirit of 'Swasth Bharat, Viksit Bharat' and creates a replicable and scalable example for other states."

Mr Rajesh Bhushan, Former Union Health Secretary, Government of India, who is advising on this project, said, "This initiative reflects the government's vision to make Ayushman Arogya Mandirs the cornerstone of comprehensive primary healthcare. FICCI's collaboration with state health departments and private partners demonstrates how innovation and partnership can advance the goals of Universal Healthcare, ensuring that quality healthcare reaches every citizen."

Driven by the healthcare industry leaders including Fortis Healthcare, CARE Hospitals, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Astron Healthcare, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare, Mindray India, Dr Lal PathLabs, and ALVL Foundation, the Smart AAMs initiative is redefining primary healthcare by developing scalable, technology-enabled models of high-performing primary health facilities that can be replicated across India.

Since its launch in January 2024, the initiative has achieved significant milestones across 5 key pillars -- Community Outreach, Action Against Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Training & Capacity Building, Quality Accreditation, and Essential Diagnostics.

Under Community Outreach, more than 100 primary health workers and community health volunteers have been engaged, reaching over 27,000 people through community awareness and school health activities. Over 18,000 Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created, and more than 2,800 students sensitized under health education drives, with the help of DigiSwasthya Foundation as one of the implementation partners.

In the area of Action Against NCDs, intensified population-level screening for diabetes and hypertension, along with comorbidity testing and innovative screening solutions for oral, breast, and cervical cancers have been deployed. More than 14,000 screenings have been completed for oral and breast cancer using AI-enabled innovative screening technologies, that include over 7,500 oral cancer screenings using Sascan Meditech's OralScan and more than 6,000 breast cancer screenings using Niramai Thermalytix. Cervical cancer screening with high-risk HPV RT-PCR using self-sample collection kits is also being piloted under the initiative. Over 150 suspected cancer cases have been identified and referred for further diagnosis and care, in collaboration with King George's Medical University.

A Hub-and-Spoke diagnostic model has been implemented to ensure access to essential diagnostics services at the primary care level, wherein the hub lab has been created at Community Health Centre (CHC) Sarojini Nagar and all AAMs of the block have been connected as spokes. The network has already served over 15,000 patients and conducted more than 22,000 diagnostic tests.

To strengthen Training & Capacity Building, a Smart Training Centre has been established at CHC Sarojini Nagar, where over 300 healthcare workers are trained through regular capacity-building sessions on topics related to Comprehensive Primary Healthcare.

Under the Quality Accreditation component, eight HWCs have received full NQAS accreditation and six have been conditionally certified, which is the highest number of certified centres across all blocks in Lucknow district.

A similar project is being undertaken by ALVL Foundation in Uttarakhand in over 70 AAMs across two districts- Almora and Pauri Garhwal. The project in Uttarakhand focuses on capacity building of primary healthcare teams, community level screening and early detection, provision of essential diagnostics services, and action against NCDs.

Such projects underscore FICCI's commitment to fostering innovation-driven, partnership-led approaches for strengthening India's health system. By bringing together government, industry, and community partners, the Smart AAMs initiative is paving the way for scalable and sustainable models that can help achieve India's vision of 'Swasth Bharat, Viksit Bharat.'

