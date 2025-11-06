New Delhi, November 6: WhatsApp is reportedly building a new security-focused feature to give Android users more control over their account protection. The upcoming update from meta-owned platform will allow users to enable "strict account settings" to safeguard their communication privacy. Although the feature is still under development and not yet available for beta testers, it appears to help WhatsApp users who want stronger defences against potential cyber threats or hacking attempts.

On the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.33.4, listed on the Google Play Store, traces of the new lockdown-style mode were spotted. As per a report of WABetaInfo, the feature is said to introduce tighter account security options that could enhance user safety. Early reports suggest that the feature will serve as a protection layer for users who may feel vulnerable to potential cyber attacks. Paytm Introduces New AI-Powered App With Gold Rewards and Paytm Checkin App for Travel Assistance.

As per reports, the upcoming feature will allow users to tighten various privacy options in WhatsApp. While the feature's final name might differ from "strict account settings" its goal within WhatsApp’s safety framework is clear. It is said to bring essential privacy, security, and account protection tools under one control for easier management.

WhatsApp is working to make advanced security features easier for everyone to use, even for those who are not very tech-savvy. When enabled, the new mode is said to automatically apply the "most secure" protection settings available on the platform.

Under the upcoming strict security options, it is said to offer the ability to block media and file attachments from unknown contacts. Photos, videos, voice notes, and documents sent by unfamiliar numbers will not be downloaded automatically.

The upcoming update is said to turn off link previews in chats. The feature already exists in WhatsApp’s privacy settings, but will be included within the new strict security mode. The security option will also let only saved contacts to add users to a group. OpenAI IndQA: Sam Altman-Run Company Introduces New Benchmark To Evaluate AI Systems To Understand Indian Languages Across Wide Range of Cultural Domains.

Additionally, the two-step verification feature will remain an important part of this enhanced security setup, requiring users to enter a PIN when re-registering their number. Once the strict security mode is turned on, WhatsApp will automatically set all personal details to be visible only to saved contacts. Activating the stricter protection mode will be optional for users.

