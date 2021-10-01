New Delhi (India), October 1 (ANI/PNN): Sports brand PUMA is dropping a new collection in collaboration with Flipkart, that will make an aspirational range of stylish athleisure accessible to every fashion-savvy Indian.

Designed in collaboration with cricketer KL Rahul, 1DER will be available September 30 onwards on Puma.com, Flipkart.com and at select PUMA stores. With the launch of 1DER, PUMA and Flipkart aim to transform athleisure into a fashion choice by bridging the gap between comfort and style.

Also Read | Cyclone Shaheen To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm During Next 24 Hours, Likely To Move Away From India Towards Makran Coast.

In the past year, as we have continued to work-from-home and have prioritized health and fitness, the demand for comfort, style and performance in clothing has encouraged consumers to include athleisure in their core wardrobe. With this trend turning into a dominant aesthetic in everyday fashion, PUMA and Flipkart collectively address the opportunity to serve the evolving need of consumers. Curated with a deep understanding of what the consumer wants, 1DER aims at young working professionals and college students who continue to look for branded fashionable clothing.

The collection boasts of streetwear-inspired jackets, track pants, sneakers along with drop-shoulder t-shirts & hoodies. 1DER is cheeky, playful and bold, and aptly reflects the ace batsman's street vibe with cool graphics, versatile fabrics and comfortable fits. It is priced in the range of INR 799 to INR 4,999.

Also Read | Jab Ishan Kishan Met Sachin Tendulkar in MI Dressing Room! Young Cricketer’s Gesture on Spotting Indian Legend is Winning Hearts Online (Watch Viral Video).

Sharing his views on the launch of 1DER, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director - Puma India & Southeast Asia said, "1DER is a perfect amalgamation of fashion and functionality and it truly reflects KL Rahul's sense of style and design. We are thrilled to extend our existing long-term partnership with KL Rahul. Athleisure has gained immense popularity over the years with consumers looking for options that are more everyday and versatile. With athleisure becoming more mainstream, its share of the closet as a fashion essential has increased tremendously. We feel 1DER will effectively cater to the increasing need for fashionable and comfortable clothing. With Flipkart's understanding of the young PUMA consumer and deep market penetration, 1DER will unlock the widest selection for consumers."

Speaking about the launch, Nishit Garg, Vice President - Flipkart Fashion, said, "The past year has witnessed a shift in consumer preferences when it comes to fashion, as it opened doors to new niche categories such as athleisure. The 1DER launch comes at the right time when people across India, from metros to T2+ regions, are seeking to upgrade their wardrobes and embrace a fitter lifestyle. We believe in collaborating with the best in the industry to solve growing consumer needs, and the launch of 1DER in partnership with PUMA is aligned to this vision."

Commenting on the launch of '1DER by PUMA', KL Rahul said, "1DER, for me, is a business venture born from a passion and it is really close to my heart. The collection is an extension of my love for all things street. I have been intimately involved in the entire product design and ideation process along with PUMA designers and I am really pumped about launching 1DER on Flipkart. PUMA's understanding of the athleisure segment coupled with Flipkart's massive market reach propelled me to create this brand and I can't wait for people to try it out."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)