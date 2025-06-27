NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Pursuing a Master of Law (LL.M) is a strategic step for many legal professionals looking to specialise, strengthen their expertise, or expand their global career opportunities. However, the cost of this advanced education can be a significant consideration.

For practising advocates or salaried legal professionals, access to a reliable and flexible source of funding can make this important decision more accessible. This is where the Bajaj Finserv Lawyer Loan proves to be an ideal solution.

Designed specifically for legal professionals, this offering provides up to Rs. 30 lakh in funding, with competitive interest rates starting at 11%* p.a.

How a lawyer loan supports your long-term goals

An LL.M is more than just an academic credential--it's an investment in your future. Whether you aspire to specialise in corporate law, environmental law, or international arbitration, or you're planning to shift your practice to a new geography, a master of law opens doors.

A lawyer loan supports this ambition in the following ways:

* Immediate access to funds to pay tuition fees, travel bookings, visa applications, accommodation deposits, and more.

* Flexibility to focus on studies without worrying about monthly financial commitments.

* Opportunity to enhance professional credibility, making you eligible for senior roles in top firms, corporations, or global legal institutions.

Why choose a lawyer loan to fund your master of law?

Whether you're running your own practice or employed as in-house counsel or a legal associate, the loan is structured to meet your financial profile and needs. Unlike general personal loans, a lawyer loan is tailored for professionals in the legal field, offering flexibility, convenience, and faster access to funds.

Here's why the Bajaj Finserv Lawyer Loan stands out:

* Loan amount up to Rs. 30 lakh: Pursuing an LL.M from a reputed university often involves tuition, living expenses, travel, and other costs. A high-value loan ensures you have the financial freedom to cover all your expenses with ease.

* Low interest rates: Affordable interest rates starting at just 11%* per annum means lower EMIs and better cash flow management during or after your course.

* Quick online application and fast disbursal: The entire application process is digital, simple, and quick. Once approved, funds are disbursed directly to your account, allowing you to plan without delays.

* Minimal documentation: As a legal professional, you're already managing a busy schedule. Bajaj Finance minimises paperwork, making the process efficient and time-saving.

* No collateral required: This is an unsecured loan, so you don't have to pledge any personal or professional assets.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the Bajaj Finserv Lawyer Loan, you must:

* Be an Indian citizen between the ages of 22 and 72 years*

* Hold a valid SANAD (Bar Council registration)

* Have a CIBIL score of 720 or above

You will need to provide standard KYC documents, PAN card, and proof of SANAD registration. The entire process is quick, secure, and completely online.

How to apply for a lawyer loan

Applying for a lawyer loan with Bajaj Finance is simple, fully online, and hassle-free. Follow these steps:

1. Visit the official Bajaj Finserv website

2. Go to the Lawyer Loan page

3. Click on the 'Apply' button

4. Enter your 10-digit mobile number and verify it with the OTP

5. Fill in your basic personal and professional details in the application form

6. Click 'Proceed' to move forward

7. Upload your KYC documents

8. Schedule a convenient time for document verification

Once completed, your application will be reviewed, and eligible applicants can receive quick approval and disbursal.

Ready to move forward with your Master of Law?

Earning a Master of Law is a defining milestone in a legal career. It builds subject-matter expertise, opens global opportunities, and strengthens your position in an increasingly competitive profession. But like any worthwhile goal, it requires thoughtful planning--especially on the financial front.

With the Bajaj Finserv Lawyer Loan, you get a high-value, low-stress financial solution that empowers you to pursue your academic aspirations without delay.Apply for the Bajaj Finserv Lawyer Loan today and take the next step towards building a stronger, more specialised legal career.

*Terms and conditions apply

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and

CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings. To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

