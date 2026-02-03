BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Ventive Hospitality Ltd (BSE: 544321, NSE: VENTIVE) announced its consolidated financial results for Q3 FY 2026, ending December 31, 2025.

In Q3 FY 26, the company reported consolidated revenue of INR 722 crore[1], a growth of 27% year on year (yoy). Consolidated EBITDA[2] was at INR 348 crore, a growth of 25% yoy. Consolidated EBITDA margin was at 48%. Profit After Tax was INR 141 crore, its fifth consecutive quarter of positive PAT.

Ventive's hospitality business generated revenue of INR 565 crore, a growth of 35% yoy. The hospitality business' EBITDA was at INR 226 crore, up 54% yoy. The hospitality business' EBITDA margin was 40%, an expansion of 5 percentage points yoy.

Within the hospitality business, revenue from the company's Indian hotels grew 22%, while its EBITDA grew 35% yoy. Revenue from Ventive's International hospitality business grew by 46% while EBITDA grew by 73%. EBITDA margins were at 41% and 39% in the India and International businesses respectively.

Revenue from the company's annuity portfolio, comprising prime commercial real estate and retail properties in Pune, was INR 128 crore and EBITDA was INR 116 crore.

Q3 Operational Performance

The company's Indian hotels reported Average Daily Rate (ADR) growth of 17% and stable occupancy of 62%. RevPAR growth in the India hospitality business was 15% yoy.

Ventive's international hospitality business reported occupancy of 71%. On a same-store basis, it was 65%, a robust 4 percentage points expansion yoy.

The company's differentiated F&B offerings continued to contribute strongly to revenue growth as evident from the performance of the Total Revenue per available Room (TRevPAR). Its Indian hotels reported a same-store TRevPAR of INR 15,985, up 14% yoy, while its Maldives resorts reported a same-store TRevPAR of INR 81,936, 17% higher compared to the same period last year.

Ranjit Batra, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We completed one full year as a listed company, emerging as one of the strongest performers in our sector, reporting one of the highest revenue and profit growths, while expanding our portfolio in strategic assets and locations. This was made possible by our highly motivated teams staying focused on delivering memorable guest experiences, and on operational excellence.

With this strong Q3 and nine-month performance, we are heading for a robust finish in FY 2026, and entering the new year with good growth momentum."

[1] Includes Rs 16.9 crore of exchange gains from mark-to-market of dollar-denominated assets.

[2] Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release concerning our future prospects are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from market expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events affecting tourism, regulatory environment, our ability to manage growth, competition within the industry, various factors which may affect our profitability, such as, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, reduced demand for office space, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital, cyclicality and operating risks associated with the hospitality sector. VHL may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including our reports to shareholders. These forward-looking statements represent only the Company's current intentions, beliefs or expectations, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

