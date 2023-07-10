PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: Pushpam Group, a leading real estate player in India with a focus on resort homes, has announced a tie-up with Tripvillas for its Balibaug resort at Alibaug. Balibaug, a Bali-style resort, is situated on the scenic Konkan coastal town of Alibaug, known for its pristine beaches. Pushpam Group is eyeing sales revenue of Rs 35 crore from the project, whereas Tripvillas is expecting annual revenue of Rs. 4-5 crore by managing this property.

Also Read | Justin Langer in Talks To Become Lucknow Super Giants' New Head Coach for IPL 2024: Report.

The Balibaug design is inspired by Bali's temples and palace architecture. This resort will consist of 2 & 3 BHK luxury villas with private pools and gardens, open showers, terrace Jacuzzis, international standard interiors, sloping roofs, decorative crowns and other Balinese elements. In addition, the resort will have 20 plus amenities like 3 restaurants, Spa, a Banquet hall, a Party lawn, Gym, etc. This resort is just a two to three-hour drive from Mumbai and ninety minutes drive from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Balibaug is conceptualized as fully serviced resort residences offering owners 28 nights of stay with your family every year It also lets you earn an assured income every month with zero maintenance charges and free of any liabilities. The resort offers 2 & 3 BHK luxurious villas and fully furnished suites.

Also Read | Scientists Find Planet with Metal Clouds ‘like a Mirror’.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr Sachin Chopda, Managing Director of Pushpam Group, said, "We believe that Tripvillas is an ideal partner for our project. Their expertise in resort management will complement our offerings and improve the property's overall equity for the community and investors. Alibaug is the next big destination for the leisure and hospitality segment. It is our endeavour to offer an international and exotic style holiday experience right here in India, without leaving its shores."

Roshan D'Silva, Founder & Managing Director of Tripvillas Pte. Ltd., said, "Balibaug will offer superior income and appreciation to home buyers given its proximity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. This will give it access to international travellers flying into Mumbai. Alibaug, as a tourist destination, is already very popular with Mumbaikars and will soon be on the international tourist map of the world. With developing infrastructure and improved connectivity, we can expect well-heeled tourists from Mumbai and across the globe to head towards the Balinese beach villas of Balibaug very soon."

This is Tripvillas first association with Pushpam Group. Tripvillas is one of the leading and largest players in this business. They provide 5-star hotel standards of service to their customers. They have a national and global footprint spread across exotic holiday destinations traversing the world. This association entails Tripvillas to exclusively manage the property and community. This includes managing the overall hospitality, rentals, security, landscaping and common amenities such as the clubhouse, restaurant, spa, banqueting activities etc.

Alibaug is a popular holiday and tourist destination located 100 km south of Mumbai, well connected by road and sea. It is a second home to many Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, industrialists and HNIs. It has emerged as a prominent leisure and investment destination. Alibaug is rapidly developing, with new infrastructure projects coming up that will improve connectivity with Mumbai and reduce travel time even further. These include 12 more jetties being planned in Alibaug, 6 laning of Mumbai Goa National Highway, 12 lane multi-nodal corridors from Virar to Alibaug, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which will reduce the travel time to 2 hours from Mumbai and Upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport.

For more information, visit www.balibaug.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)