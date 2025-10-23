PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Chennai Blitz outplayed last year's runners-up, Delhi Toofans, 15-10, 15-10, 15-10 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday. Sameer Chaudhary was adjudged the Player of the Match. With this comprehensive win, Chennai Blitz surged into the top four with 9 points from 6 games.

Tarun Gowda and Jerome Vinith led from the front for Chennai Blitz, while Jesus Chourio's versatile all-round game kept the Toofans competitive in the opening stages. Luiz Perotto found gaps in Delhi's defensive wall, and blocker Suraj Chaudhary's smart play through the middle helped the Blitz establish an early advantage.

Delhi libero Anand showcased his agility with several stunning saves that kept his team in the contest. Setter Sameer maintained his fine rhythm, mixing up plays and providing multiple attacking options that consistently pressured the Toofans' defence. The inclusion of Azizbek Kuchkorov further strengthened Chennai's frontline as the Blitz tightened their grip on the game.

Spotting Delhi's vulnerability in the middle zone, Sameer kept setting up Suraj for effective pipe attacks, allowing the Blitz to widen their lead. Even without relying on brute force, Jerome's precision hitting found tiny openings in Delhi's defence for crucial points. A daring super point call proved decisive for Chennai, as Tarun sealed the victory with a blistering super serve.

The CEO of Chennai Blitz, Kiran Kumar, expressed delight over his team's form this season. "Jerome is a brilliant athlete and will lead the team all the way to the championship," remarked Hanimi Reddy, Chennai Blitz Co-owner.

The Blitz's strategic move to acquire Jerome Vinith at the highest auction bid price is paying rich dividends for the franchise, which is yet to qualify for the playoffs or semi-finals in the Prime League since winning the Pro Volleyball League edition back in 2019.

