Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Goa Guardians have secured a place in the semi-finals after the Delhi Toofans defeated the Kolkata Thunderbolts 18-16, 11-15, 12-15, 15-11, 15-12 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday. Saqlain Tariq was named Player of the Match.

Goa will now face Mumbai Meteors in the first semi-final on Friday, October 24th, 2025.

"This is part of the journey. We are extremely happy that the team has made it this far and played it right to the wire! We will come back stronger next season to fight for the trophy again. Until then, our heartfelt gratitude to all the fans for their love and support, the players and support staff for their dedication, and the PVL management for putting together a fantastic show!" signed off the inaugural season champions' Chairman and Principal Owner, CA Pawan Kumar Patodia.

The match began with both teams attacking from the middle. Delhi's Jesus Chourio made the first significant impact. Ashwal Rai kept up the pressure for the Thunderbolts with strong spikes. A smart review call from coach Manoj Nair helped the Toofans clinch the first set.

Pankaj Sharma's missile-like service put Delhi's defence under pressure. Ashwal continued to challenge Delhi's libero Aljo Sabu. Matin Takavar executed a superb block on Chourio, and the Thunderbolts took the second set.

Aayush delivered two key blocks as Delhi regained composure. A risky super point attempt by the Thunderbolts backfired with Carlos' spike. However, Aayush's overhit shot cost the Toofans a super point, allowing the Thunderbolts to seize the lead and win the third set.

Losing two sets meant Delhi were no longer in contention for a semi-final spot. Yet, the outcome did little to deter Delhi skipper Saqlain Tariq from pursuing a victory. Abhishek Rajeev and Muhammed Jasim spearheaded the comeback. With a smart block from Jasim, Delhi forced the match into a decisive fifth set.

With Kolkata's Matin off the court, Delhi ran plays from the middle, utilising both Jasim and Aayush. Matin's return pressured the Toofans, but remarkable defending from libero Aljo helped Delhi secure a crucial super point. The Toofans ultimately scripted a memorable victory, eliminating Kolkata.

