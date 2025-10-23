The 2025 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards celebrated the contributions of some of the biggest names in South Korea’s entertainment industry. This year’s list included renowned K-pop legends, actors, and voice artists who have played a key role in shaping the nation’s cultural landscape. BIGBANG’s leader G-Dragon, a name that needs no introduction, made history at the ceremony by becoming the youngest recipient of the Okgwan (Jade Crown) Order of Cultural Merit, making him the first-ever K-pop artist to receive this prestigious honour. 2025 MAMA Awards Nominations: BTS’ J-Hope, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, TWICE and More Vie for Artiste of the Year – See Full List Inside!.

G-Dragon Receives the Order of Cultural Merit Honour

The Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony was on October 23 at the Haeoreum Theatre of the National Theatre in Janhchung-dong, Seoul. At the ceremony, the South Korean government presented its highest honour in culture and arts to distinguished individuals who have made a lasting impact on Korean culture through their craft. ‘King of K-Pop’ G-Dragon received the Order of Cultural Merit, becoming the youngest recipient of the award at 37.

G-Dragon’s Instagram Post

G-Dragon on Receiving the Honour

G-Dragon expressed his gratitude for bestowing him with the honour and said, "I took a long break before my comeback and it will be a year one week after my comeback. If I remember correctly, I think I was about 6 yearsold when, not knowing much, I was led by my mother's hand to my first audition. Since that day, I have kept dreaming about the same dream. In my teenage days, my dream was to become a singer, so I achieved that, in my 20s I received awards and now in my 30s I have received the Okgwan Cultural Medal, so I have high expectations for my 40s."

He continued, "Next year, our group (BIGBANG) will complete our 20th year. I want to share my honour with my members, with VIP fam. Thank you so much to all of you. I'm on a world tour right now, its really amazing. Every day feels like I'm living a dream. Even being the youngest this year, I have some experience myself. I hope you all have good dreams. Thank you." Did 2NE1’s Park Bom Sue YG Entertainment Founder Yang Hyun Suk for USD 4.5 Quadrillion? Here’s What Her Agency Said!.

G-Dragon’s Acceptance Speech After Becoming Youngest Recipient of Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit

G-Dragon To Perform at MAMA 2025?

The 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards, aka MAMA, will be held for two nights at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong between November 28 and 29.

G-Dragon, known for his unmatched stage presence, will return to the award show this year after delivering a surprise power-packed performance with his bandmates Taeyang and Daesung MAMA Awards in Osaka last year.

