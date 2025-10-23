Mumbai, October 23: In a shocking incident in Rajasthan, a woman killed her three children by allegedly drowning them in a water tank before dying by suicide. Police officials said that the incident occurred on Thursday, October 23, in Rajasthan's Balotra district. They said that after drowning her three children, the woman ended her life by jumping into the tank. The incident came to light when the bodies of the woman and her three children were recovered in the morning.

According to a report in PTI, the bodies were recovered from a water tank near the woman and her children's house, located on a farm near Tapra village in the Jasol area. The deceased woman was later identified as Mamta (32). A preliminary investigation revealed that Mamta had been living with her family for the past ten days at their farm for harvesting. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Killed by Wife’s Family in Nagaur, Body Found in Agriculture Farm.

Woman Jumped Into Water Tank With Her Three Children

Neeraj Sharma, DSP of Siwana, said, "On Wednesday night, after dinner, all family members went to sleep. Later, Mamta reportedly took her three children son Naveen (7) and Rugaram (4), and daughter Manvi (6 months) and jumped into the water tank." The incident came to light the next morning when Mamta’s mother-in-law found her missing from the house.

The deceased woman's mother-in-law started searching for her, which is when she noticed Mamta’s slippers near the edge of the water tank. When the mother-in-law looked inside, she was shocked to find the bodies floating in the water. She immediately informed villagers and even alerted the police. Soon, a police team from the Jasol police station and the civil defence unit reached the spot. Rajasthan Shocker: Class 12 Student Ends Life by Hanging Over Parent’s Nagging About Smoking.

Deceased Woman's Husband Ran Medical Shop in Bengaluru

With the help of locals, they retrieved Mamta and her three children's bodies from the tank. Later, the bodies were sent for a post-mortem. Cops suspect the incident to be a suicide. They have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident. They also found that Andaram Patel, the deceased woman's husband, runs a medical shop in Bengaluru. Notably, Patel began the shop about five months ago. Cops have informed him about the incident.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women's Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

